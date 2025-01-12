Indian team for Champions Trophy to be picked on...

IMAGE: India play their Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh on February 20. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian team for the ICC Champions Trophy will be picked on January 18 or 19, said BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Sunday.



The selectors had announced the squad for the five-match series against England on Saturday but did not name the squad for the following three ODIs against England as well as the Champions Trophy, starting on February 19.



India play their Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh on February 20. Under the hybrid model, India will all play their games in Dubai while the other league games will be played in host country Pakistan.

India were dealt a major bowl as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the group stage of the ICC Champions Trophy due to swelling in his back.



Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia were elected secretary and treasurer, respectively, unopposed at the BCCI's Special General Meeting in Mumbai on Sunday.



They both were elected unopposed after being the only ones to file nomination for the posts vacated by Jay Shah and Ashish Shelar.



Shah had to leave the secretary's post after becoming the ICC chairman last month while Shelar resigned after taking oath as a cabinet minister in the Maharashtra government.



Saikia hails from Assam and Bhatia from Chhattisgarh. Saikia was performing the additional duties of secretary after Shah took over as ICC chairman on December 1. He was the joint secretary and now that post lies vacant.



"The Two (02) Elective Posts of the Office Bearers - Secretary and Treasurerwere Uncontested, and it was not necessary to conduct a Poll in respect of these Two (02) Posts," stated electoral officer A K Joti in his declaration of results.



Shah, who was felicitated by the BCCI on Saturday night, was also feted at the SGM.

Speaking to reporters after the SGM, Shukla said apart from the election nothing was tabled in the meeting.



"There was single point agenda (for the election of treasurer and secretary post). So nothing else was discussed at the SGM."



Following the SGM, Shukla was also part of the Women's Premier League Committee meeting.



"The WPL venues have been almost finalised. They will be declared soon," said the BCCI vice-president.