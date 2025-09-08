City Illuminated as Titans Celebrate Gill's Birthday!

The grand visual tribute featured a towering image of Gill, who turned 26, and a captivating message: 'Gujarat Ka Dil, Shubman Gill.'

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans celebrated captain Shubman Gill’s birthday in a grand way with a spectacular projection in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Screengrab/X

In a spectacular display of admiration and affection, Gujarat Titans celebrated their skipper Shubman Gill's birthday by lighting up Ahmedabad with a massive projection.

The grand visual tribute featured a towering image of Gill, who turned 26 on Monday, and a captivating message: 'Gujarat Ka Dil, Shubman Gill.'

The dazzling projection was not just a celebration of Gill's achievements on the field, but a testament to the deep emotional connection he shares with the franchise. Streets surrounding the venue were abuzz with activity as fans gathered to capture the moment on their phones.

Gill has been captaining Titans for the past two seasons, making it to playoffs this year following a finish in the bottom half of the table last year. He ended this year's IPL as the fourth highest run-getter with 650 runs at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of 155.88.

The stylish right-hander is also the leading run-getter in the franchise's history with 2,449 runs in 60 matches, including four centuries and 16 fifties.

Gill, who replaced Rohit Sharma as Test skipper recently, was in phenomenal form in the 2023 IPL season, in which Titans finished second behind CSK, as he won the 'Orange Cap' and 'Player of the Tournament' honours by tallying 890 runs.

Gill's childhood friend and Team India opener Abhishek Sharma also wished him on his special day. In an Instagram story captioned, "Mubarka Janamdinn Diya Gill Saab (Birthday Greetings, Master Gill), Abhishek was seen gifting a red rose to Gill, the video of which went viral on social media. Reacting to the gesture, Gill was seen smiling and hiding face in an endearing moment of bashfulness.

Abhishek and Gill, who are mentored by former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, will be seen in action in the Asia Cup starting in the UAE on Tuesday.

Yuvraj also wished him on his official 'X' handle, posting, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Gill saab. Here's to another year of smashing it around the park and raising the bar even higher, god bless and good luck for the Asia cup! @ShubmanGill."