Pant Sees Familiar Faces in Vizag

Pant Sees Familiar Faces in Vizag

REDIFF CRICKET
March 24, 2025 12:12 IST

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant chats with Kuldeep Yadav. Photograph and video: Delhi Capitals/X, LSG/X

After eight seasons, countless memories, and a captaincy stint with Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant will walk out in Visakhapatnam this evening wearing different colours for the very first time.

Now the face of the Lucknow Super Giants following a record-shattering Rs 27 crore (Rs 270 million) deal at the Jeddah auction, Pant returns not as a prodigal son, but as a powerful opponent who knows every corner of the DC setup.

 

 

Rishabh Pant

The pre-match training session offered a glimpse of the complex emotions at play. Warm embraces with Kuldeep Yadav, a testament to enduring friendship, and playful banter with Mukesh Kumar, a reminder of shared camaraderie, painted a picture of bonds forged in years of shared dressing rooms.

REDIFF CRICKET
Indian Premier League 2025

