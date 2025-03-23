HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Axar's simple IPL Strategy: 'Keep it simple'

Axar's simple IPL Strategy: 'Keep it simple'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 23, 2025 21:25 IST

x

Delhi Capitals' new captain Axar Patel wants his side to keep it simple in their endeavour to lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

IMAGE: Axar Patel with KL Rahul. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/X

Axar replaced Rishabh Pant as DC captain after the latter was roped in by Lucknow Super Giants to become their skipper.

"When I had been announced the captain I was really confident about the job. I am playing from 2019 for DC, I will grow as a cricketer in this franchise. I am honoured to be given the responsibility," Axar said ahead of their first match against Lucknow Super Giants in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

 

"For the last 17 years, we have been fighting for the title. But we don't care about the results but whatever is in our hands we will follow that.

"Nowadays cricket has changed, IPL is more about a batsman game, fours and sixes, but we have to evolve as a team. As a captain my message to my teammates is to keep it simple and that's my strategy," he added.

The BCCI on Thursday lifted the ban on the use of saliva on the ball in the upcoming IPL after majority of captains agreed to the proposal, making it the first major cricket competition to do away with the restriction that was a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken at the captains' meeting in Mumbai ahead of the league which started on Saturday.

Axar welcomed the move, saying that it will to some extent create a balance between the bat and the ball.

"IPL is all about batsmen's game, so the usage of saliva is great for the bowlers and the game as well. Also the dew factor is there so after 11 overs we can get a fresh ball it can reverse...good rules," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Axar Patel to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025
Axar Patel to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025
Who will captain Delhi Capitals at IPL 2025?
Who will captain Delhi Capitals at IPL 2025?
IPL 2025: Du Plessis's new role in Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025: Du Plessis's new role in Delhi Capitals
The Indian Premier League In Numbers
The Indian Premier League In Numbers
Can Axar Patel bring DC the elusive trophy?
Can Axar Patel bring DC the elusive trophy?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Happiest Countries In The World: India at 118

webstory image 2

Sobhita-Chay's Marriage: 7 Cute Facts

webstory image 3

12 Pics: Fort Kochi Is India's Loveliest Walking Town

VIDEOS

First successful ostrich breeding in Rajasthan's Ramniwas Bagh zoo2:07

First successful ostrich breeding in Rajasthan's Ramniwas...

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami does push-ups at Fit India Run1:09

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami does push-ups at Fit...

Nitish Kumar hosts iftar party at his official residence1:21

Nitish Kumar hosts iftar party at his official residence

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD