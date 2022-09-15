News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pant or DK? Who will feature in Pathan's playing XI

Pant or DK? Who will feature in Pathan's playing XI

Source: ANI
September 15, 2022 16:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dinesh Karthik

Former India left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan picked his T20 World Cup team for the Men in Blue, with Virat Kohli batting at number three in the batting order.

Kohli ended the Asia Cup with an impressive 276 runs in five innings and a strike rate of 147.59. He was the tournament's leading run-scorer after India's game against Afghanistan, 64 runs ahead of second-placed Mohammad Rizwan. His end-overs acceleration once set was the main feature of the hundred. He was on 59 off 40 going into the final five overs when he switched gears and plundered his next 63 runs off just 21 balls. Even as he approached a landmark that had evaded him for 1020 days, he remained calm. Playing on 94, he played a dismissive pull to complete his century, ending his jinx of not scoring a century. Kohli smashed 122 n.o. which is the highest score by an Indian player in T20I cricket. This is also recorded as the highest score in T20Is in UAE.

 

The ICC T20 World Cup will take place this year from October 16 to November 13.

"See, in my opinion, if you're playing the first match, you need to have some experienced bowlers including one spinner. So, from the top, my playing 11 would be - Rohit, KL Rahul, number three Virat (Kohli), number four - Suryakumar Yadav, number five - Deepak Hooda, number six - Hardik Pandya, number seven - Dinesh Karthik, number eight will be a right arm leg spinner so it would be (Yuzvendra) Chahal, 9 to 11, here there will be Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel and along with that you can go for Bhuvaneshwar Kumar," said Pathan on Star Sports show 'Follow The Blues'.

"My playing 11, wherever you play, whether you're playing in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney or Perth, my playing 11 is always fixed. For the first game - KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli - number three, Suryakumar Yadav - number four, number five is Hardik Pandya, number six is Rishabh Pant, number seven - Ashwin, eight - Chahal, 9, 10, 11 - in this particular team will be Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, (Jasprit) Bumrah and of course, Harshal Patel," former chairman of the selection committee Krishnamachari Srikkanth said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
India-Pakistan T20 World Cup tickets SOLD OUT
India-Pakistan T20 World Cup tickets SOLD OUT
Look Who Chahal Bumped Into In Dubai!
Look Who Chahal Bumped Into In Dubai!
Don't Waste Water, Fans Tell Sachin
Don't Waste Water, Fans Tell Sachin
Modi to attend SCO meet with Putin and XI Jinping
Modi to attend SCO meet with Putin and XI Jinping
XUV400: Nexon EV's Fun-Fast Competitor
XUV400: Nexon EV's Fun-Fast Competitor
Tamasha! Backstage At NYFW
Tamasha! Backstage At NYFW
Arrest me in 4 days, dares Sisodia after BJP 'sting'
Arrest me in 4 days, dares Sisodia after BJP 'sting'

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

What's A Baby Over in Cricket?

What's A Baby Over in Cricket?

SEE: Rohit, Yuzi, Hardik, SKY Get Goofy

SEE: Rohit, Yuzi, Hardik, SKY Get Goofy

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances