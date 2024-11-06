News
Pant, Jadeja rise in ICC Test rankings

Source: PTI
November 06, 2024 15:45 IST
IMAGE: Rishabh Pant hit half-centuries in both innings of the 3rd Test match against New Zealand in Mumbai last week. Photograph: BCCI

India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant on Wednesday rose five places to sixth spot in the latest ICC Men's Test Batter Rankings following his strong performance in a losing cause in the third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai last week.

Pant made the jump on the back of a pair of half-centuries during the Mumbai Test, in a sure sign that he is back to his best following a serious car accident, with the attacking left-hander now just one spot behind the career-best fifth position he first occupied in July 2022.

 

The other Indian in the top Test batter's chart is young left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who dropped a rung to fourth.

New Zealand secured a narrow 25-run victory in Mumbai to claim an unprecedented 3-0 series whitewash over India, with Pant and visiting side's Daryl Mitchell the main beneficiaries in the top 10 Test batter rankings.

Mitchell jumped eight places to seventh after scoring 82 in the first innings against India in the Mumbai Test, joining teammate Kane Williamson (second) as the only New Zealanders inside the top-10.

England right-hander Joe Root maintained his healthy lead at the top of the list, with Williamson, Harry Brook (third), Jaiswal (fourth) and Steve Smith (fifth) his closest challengers.

India's Shubman Gill (up four places to 16th) also makes some ground on the list for Test batters following a score of 90 in the first innings against New Zealand in Mumbai, while player-of-the-series Will Young of New Zealand gained 29 spots to move to 44th overall.

Ravindra Jadeja climbed two spots to sixth in the Test bowler rankings after taking 10 wickets against New Zealand, placing him just behind top-ranked Kagiso Rabada.

Australia's Josh Hazlewood occupied the second spot ahead of India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Washington Sundar jumped seven places to move to 46th on the same list for Test bowlers, while spin duo Ajaz Patel (up 12 places to 22nd) and Ish Sodhi (up three rungs to equal 70th) are among the gainers from New Zealand.

Source: PTI
New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

