Pant concedes lack of runs cost Delhi Capitals

Source:

April 16, 2021 10:31 IST

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant scored 51 off 32 balls but Delhi Capitals could only muster only 147 in their 20 overs. Photograph: BCCI

After suffering a three-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL), match on Thursday, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said a dew played a big role towards the backend of the game.

Back against the wall, left-handed batsman David Miller produced a 62-run knock that was followed by Chris Morris's cameo of 36 runs (18 balls) as Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by three wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Miller played a knock of 62 runs. The left-handed batter came out to bat with the score at 17/3, and he guided Rajasthan's innings. And with 27 needed off the final two overs, Morris stepped up to the occasion to take his side over the line with two balls to spare. With this win, Rajasthan has registered their first victory in this edition of the IPL.

"The bowlers did a good job at the start, but we let them get over us in the end. We could have bowled a bit better. It's part and parcel of the game and dew played a big role in the end. We were 15-20 runs short. But at least there is something to gain from this match -- the bowlers did a great job at the start," Pant said after losing the match against Rajasthan Royals.

"Hopefully, if something like this happens we can pull it off. In the second innings, there was much more dew, so the slower ball wasn't stopping. So we had to do something in the second innings," he added.