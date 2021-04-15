IPL PICS: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

April 15, 2021 22:03 IST

Images from Thursday's IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals pacer Jaydev Unadkat celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw in the IPL match, in Mumbai, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Pacer Jaydev Unadkat delivered a brilliant three-wicket burst early to enable Rajasthan Royals restrict Delhi Capitals to 147 for 8 in their IPL match, at the Wankhede stadium, in Mumbai, on Thursday.

Unadkat dismissed Delhi Capitals’s top three -- Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane -- to trigger a collapse from which they never recovered. He finished with three wickets for 15 from his four overs.

Had captain Rishabh Pant not come up with a gritty, blistering 32-ball 51, which was studded with nine fours, Delhi’s plight would have been worse.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl.

IMAGE: Jaydev Unadkat is all smiles after dismissing Shikhar Dhawan. Photograph: BCCI

Royals made two changes, David Miller replacing the injured Ben Stokes, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after sustaining a broken finger in the previous match against Punjab Kings, while Jaydev Unadkat came in for the rested Shreyas Gopal.

Delhi also made a couple of changes, Kagiso Rabada coming in for Shimron Hetmyer, and Lalit Yadav, replacing Amit Mishra and making his debut.

Delhi opened with Dhawan and Shaw, who put on a 138-run opening partnership as the team made short work of Chennai Super Kings’ competitive 188 for 7 in their opening match.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant plays a shot during his knock of 51, off 32 balls. Photograph: BCCI

However, Shaw, who scored 72 off 38 balls, was out to the last delivery of the second over, bowled by Jaidev Unadat, caught at point by David Miller for 2.

The batsman looked to flick Unadkat through the leg side but was deceived by the slower ball and got a leading edge, which went to Miller on the off-side.

Delhi Capitals were 5 for 1 after two overs.

Dhawan, who scored 85 off 54 balls against CSK also perished early.

Unadkat struck again. Dhawan walked across and tried to scoop it fine behind, but wicketkeeper Samson pulled off a sensational acrobatic catch, flinging himself to his right.

Dhawan was out for 9 and Delhi reduced to 12 for 1 in the fourth over.

Delhi Capitals had a new pair in Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant at the crease in the fifth over and the onus was on the experienced duo to get the innings up and kicking.

However, Unadkat dealt another blow to their fortunes, dismissing senior pro Rahane, who was done in by the slower delivery as he offered a simple return catch back to the bowler.

Unadkat had taken three wickets in his first three overs, leaving Delhi reeling on 36 for 3 in the sixth over.

IMAGE: Riyan Parag celebrates the wicket of Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi’s plight got worse when Mustafizur Rahman dismissed Marcus Stoinis for a duck. He angled the delivery across the right-hander, who poked at it and was caught by Jos Buttler on he off side.

Delhi were 37 for 4 in the seventh over.

Pant kept the scoreboard ticking and took Delhi to 56 for 4 at the half-way mark as Unadkat finished his spell of four overs with wonderful figures of 3-15.

Meanwhile, Pant brought up his 50 off 30 balls, crashing Mustafizur for a four past point.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler takes the catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis. Photograph: BCCI

However, he was run-out going for a tight single. He tapped the fourth delivery from Riyan Parag on the leg side and set out for a quick run, but Parag did well to run to his left and break the stumps with a direct hit.

It was a huge blow for Delhi Capitals as Pant had revived the innings with a breezy 51 off 31 balls.

Delhi were 88 for 5 in the 13th over.

Delhi's 100 came up in the 15th over before Lalit Yadav, who played a huge part with Pant in steadying the innings, departed for 20 off 24 balls.

Looking to loft Chris Morris down the ground he failed to get the distance as Rahul Tewatia took a good catch running back from mid-on.

Delhi were reduced to 100 for 6 in the 15th over.

Tom Curran and Chris Woakes came up with useful knocks of 21 and 15 respectively last in the innings as the Capitals finished with 147 for 8.