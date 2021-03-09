News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bumrah set to marry Sanjana Ganesan in Goa?

Bumrah set to marry Sanjana Ganesan in Goa?

By Rediff Cricket
March 09, 2021 07:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jasprit Bumrah

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Ganesan/Instagram
 

Jasprit Bumrah opted out of the fourth Test against England citing personal reasons, and now we hear the fast bowler asked for a few days off because he is getting married.

There were rumours that South Indian actress Anupama Parameswaran was going to be Mrs Bumrah, but her parents denied the reports.

Former model and sports anchorpresenter Sanjana Ganesan is said to be the lass that has stolen the bashful 27-year-old speedster's heart.

Jasprit Bumrah

Sanjana, a member of the Star Sports presenters' panel, has hosted shows on the IPL and Professional Badminton League

Born in Pune, Sanjana, who will be 30 on May 6, is an engineer by training, who became a model before donning the role of sportscaster. She has hosted a weekly show for the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, Knights Club.

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah will be back in action for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021. Photograph: BCCI

Only family and close friends will be present for the wedding in Goa this weekend due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
How Team India is managing Bumrah's workload...
How Team India is managing Bumrah's workload...
SEE: Bumrah is Back!
SEE: Bumrah is Back!
Bumrah shares quirky post after scoring maiden fifty
Bumrah shares quirky post after scoring maiden fifty
7 killed in fire at Railways building in Kolkata
7 killed in fire at Railways building in Kolkata
2.26 crore vaccinated against COVID-19: Govt
2.26 crore vaccinated against COVID-19: Govt
Mumbai beat FC Goa in penalties to reach ISL final
Mumbai beat FC Goa in penalties to reach ISL final
Fuel price rise issue washes out Parliament
Fuel price rise issue washes out Parliament

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Why Jasprit Bumrah is So Special

Why Jasprit Bumrah is So Special

PIX: Bumrah has bulked up

PIX: Bumrah has bulked up

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use