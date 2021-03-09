Bumrah set to marry Sanjana Ganesan in Goa?

March 09, 2021 07:55 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Ganesan/Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah opted out of the fourth Test against England citing personal reasons, and now we hear the fast bowler asked for a few days off because he is getting married.

There were rumours that South Indian actress Anupama Parameswaran was going to be Mrs Bumrah, but her parents denied the reports.

Former model and sports anchorpresenter Sanjana Ganesan is said to be the lass that has stolen the bashful 27-year-old speedster's heart.

Sanjana, a member of the Star Sports presenters' panel, has hosted shows on the IPL and Professional Badminton League

Born in Pune, Sanjana, who will be 30 on May 6, is an engineer by training, who became a model before donning the role of sportscaster. She has hosted a weekly show for the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, Knights Club.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah will be back in action for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021. Photograph: BCCI

Only family and close friends will be present for the wedding in Goa this weekend due to COVID-19 restrictions.