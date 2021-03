March 08, 2021 08:05 IST

Hardik Pandya, who is ready to play the coming T20 series against England, which begins at the N M stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 12, shared an awwdorable picture with his seven-month-old son Agastya.

'Rest day with the best company', Hardik captioned the picture

Hardik may not have played the four Test matches, but he is a shoo-in for India's T20 team.