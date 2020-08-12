Pakistan's Hafeez breaks bio-secure bubble in UK; visit golf course

Source:

IMAGE: Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez tweeted a picture of himself with an elderly lady from the golf course adjacent to the team hotel despite strict instructions that they shouldn't interact with anyone outside the bio-secure bubble. Photograph: Mohammad Hafeez/Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board is is furious at veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez for his apparent breach of the bio-security protocol imposed by the England and Wales Cricket Board for the ongoing Pakistan's tour of England.

The former skipper, who is not a part of the Test squad, has been picked for the three-match T20I series against England, starting on August 29.



"Met an inspirational Young lady today morning at Golf course. She is 90+ & & living her life healthy & happily.Good healthy routine," he said in his Twitter post on Wednesday.



A source close to the Pakistan team said Hafeez's breach of protocol has upset everyone as all players had been told specifically to avoid interaction with anyone outside the bio-secure bubble, since the course is open to the public in Southampton.



The ECB medical team is aware of the breach of protocol and Hafeez will most likely have to isolate himself for five days and then undergo two negative Covid-19 tests before he rejoins the team again.



Hafeez was among those players who had tested positive before travelling to England but then created an embarrassing situation for the PCB when he privately got himself tested and the result was negative which he posted on his twitter account.



He returned two more negative tests before being permitted to travel to the UK.



The ECB is taking any breach of the biosecurity protocol very seriously and fast bowler Jofra Archer was also reprimanded and was dropped for the second Test against West Indies after he also breached the biosecurity bubble by going to his apartment in Brighton.



Hafeez, a veteran all-rounder, has in the past also got himself into trouble with his statements on Pakistan cricket and selection matters.