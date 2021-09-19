News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pakistan will overcome crisis, says PCB chief after NZ tour pullout

Pakistan will overcome crisis, says PCB chief after NZ tour pullout

September 19, 2021 10:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: A member of the Police Elite Force stands guard at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, after the New Zealand cricket team pulled out of a Pakistan cricket tour over security concerns. Photograph: Waseem Khan/Reuters

New Zealand's abrupt decision to pull out of their cricket tour of Pakistan has created "an unfortunate scenario" but the hosts know how to overcome such crises, the chairman of the country's cricket board Ramiz Raja said.

New Zealand abandoned the tour on the day of the opening fixture on Friday citing a government security alert, while England are also reconsidering their men's and women's team visits to Pakistan next month.

 

The tour was due to start with the first of three one-dayers in Rawalpindi but New Zealand did not travel to the stadium.

"It's an unfortunate scenario," Raja, who took over as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman on Monday, said in a video posted on the board's Twitter handle.

"But we've faced similar situations in the past and have always overcome them. We've tremendous resilience... it's a setback to staging international cricket in Pakistan but we'll overcome this crisis too."

Several Pakistan players took to Twitter to vent their anger and frustration at New Zealand's decision. Raja advised them to channel it into improving their performance.

"My message to the team is -- vent your anger and frustration through your performance on the field.

"If you become the best team in the world, others will queue up here to play you in Pakistan."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Kiwis squad flies out of Pakistan on chartered plane
Kiwis squad flies out of Pakistan on chartered plane
Security fears should be taken seriously: Panesar
Security fears should be taken seriously: Panesar
How the world reacted to NZ abandoning Pakistan series
How the world reacted to NZ abandoning Pakistan series
SpaceX's 1st all-civilian crew returns to Earth
SpaceX's 1st all-civilian crew returns to Earth
NZ players reach Dubai after derailed Pakistan tour
NZ players reach Dubai after derailed Pakistan tour
Bigg Boss OTT: Divya WINS!
Bigg Boss OTT: Divya WINS!
What does Sunny Leone smell like?
What does Sunny Leone smell like?

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

NZ players reach Dubai after derailed Pakistan tour

NZ players reach Dubai after derailed Pakistan tour

N Zealand abandon Pakistan series after security alert

N Zealand abandon Pakistan series after security alert

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances