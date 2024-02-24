News
Pakistan to gear up for T20 WC with home series against NZ

Pakistan to gear up for T20 WC with home series against NZ

Source: PTI
February 24, 2024 13:11 IST
IMAGE: Pakistan will host New Zealand for a T20 series in April. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to host a five-match T20 international series against New Zealand in April this year.

A PCB official confirmed that talks were underway with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) to finalise the dates and venues for the rubber but the window would be from April 13 to 24.

 

The official said that the series, being held in preparation for the T20 World Cup this year, would be probably staged in Lahore and Rawalpindi as Karachi would be hosting a series between the Pakistan and West Indies women's teams around the same time.

Pakistan last month played a five-match T20 series, which New Zealand won 4-1.

The Pakistan team, after the Pakistan Super League, will be involved in a series of T20 matches against Afghanistan, New Zealand and England ahead of the World Cup in June in the USA and the West Indies.

Pakistan in the last two years has been able to host a number of international teams, including top ranked sides like Australia, England and New Zealand.

