Pakistan, Sri Lanka split points after wash-out

Pakistan, Sri Lanka split points after wash-out

June 07, 2019 21:03 IST

IMAGE: Groundstaff work during the rain delay ahead of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka World Cup match at the Bristol County Ground, Bristol, on Friday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge

Pakistan and Sri Lanka were forced to split points after their World Cup match was called off due to heavy rain, which left the field unplayable, in Bristol, on Friday.

 

After a couple of inspections, umpires Nigel Llong and Ian Gould decided to call off the game at 3:46 pm.

The sky was still cloudy when the final inspection was held, keeping in mind a 20-over-a-side game.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have won one and lost one match each.

Pakistan lost to the West Indies by seven wickets in their opening match before beating favourites England by 14 runs.

Sri Lanka lost to New Zealand by 10 wickets and brought their campaign back on track with a 34-run victory over Afghanistan.

