VOTE: Should Dhoni be allowed to keep Balidaan Badge on his gloves?

Last updated on: June 07, 2019 16:14 IST

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Controversy has erupted at the World Cup after the International Cricket Council asked former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to remove the dagger insignia from his wicket-keeping gloves.



Dhoni is an honorary lieutenant colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army, and dagger is part of their emblem.

The ICC wants the 'Balidaan Badge' or the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces removed from Dhoni's gloves.



The ICC's rules and regulation on clothing and equipment states: 'Players and team officials shall not be permitted to wear,display or otherwise convey messages through arm bands or other items affixed to clothing or equipment unless approved in advance by both the player or team official’s Board and ICC.'



But the BCCI has already written to the ICC seeking permission for Dhoni to continue sporting the 'Balidaan' insignia on his gloves during the World Cup.



"I think there has been a request to get it removed, and not an instruction," BCCI's COA chief Vinod Rai said on Friday.



"The BCCI had already sent a formal request to the ICC for clearance. As per ICC regulations, players can't sport any commercial, religious or military logo. There was nothing commercial or religious in this regard as we all know. And it is not the paramilitary regimental dagger that is embossed in his gloves. So Dhoni is not in breach of ICC regulations," he added.



However, as of now ICC is adamant and has stated that if Dhoni and BCCI are able to convince them that the "balidaan badge" does not have any political, religious, or racial message, then they may consider the request.

There has been a huge outpouring of reactions on social media, with the hashtag #DhoniKeepTheGlove trending on Twitter.



"Indian Army has always been independent irrespective of the political party in power. We are proud of them. Lt. Col. @msdhoni has worn the Army insignia as a symbol of pride. Doesn’t hurt anyone’s sentiments, In fact it honours the brave #DhoniKeepTheGlove #WorldCup2019," actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted.



"Dhoni Insignia Row. To put it simply and mildly, BCCI should tell ICC to go to hell," Paresh Rawal posted on Twitter.



"My unasked for advice to Dhoni: You lose nothing by agreeing to ICC Rules no matter how intrusive it is. Terminate the controversy which nothing to with your awe inspiring cricket. Anti Indian forces would like this controversy to grow," tweeted BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.



"INDIA with Dhoni brother I support Mahi brother Jai hind Jai Bharat Mon jai....," said India's ace sprinter Hima Das.



There was also a reaction from the Pakistan side. "Dhoni is in England to play cricket not for MahaBharta , what an idiotic debate in Indian Media,a section of Indian media is so obsessed with War they should be sent to Syria, Afghanistan Or Rawanda as mercenaries.... #Idiots," tweeted Pakistan's Federal Minister for Science and Technology Ch Fawad Hussain.



