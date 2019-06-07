Can England win this World Cup?

June 07, 2019 10:49 IST

Rajneesh Gupta highlights all the important numbers for the England team from cricket World Cups.

Result Summary

IMAGE: Liam Plunkett, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler at England's World Cup kit launch in London. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Year Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Remarks 1975 4 3 1 0 0 Lost in semi final 1979 5 4 1 0 0 Runner-up 1983 7 5 2 0 0 Lost in semi final 1987 8 5 3 0 0 Runner-up 1992 10 6 3 0 1 Runner-up 1996 6 2 4 0 0 Lost in quarter-final 1999 5 3 2 0 0 Knocked out in first round 2003 5 3 2 0 0 Knocked out in first round 2007 9 5 4 0 0 Knocked out in Super-Eight 2011 7 3 3 1 0 Lost in quarter-final 2015 6 2 4 0 0 Knocked out in first round Total 72 41 29 1 1

Playing Record against Participating Teams

Versus Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Win% Afghanistan 1 1 0 0 0 100.00 Australia 7 2 5 0 0 28.57 Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 0 33.33 India 7 3 3 1 0 42.85 New Zealand 8 3 5 0 0 37.50 Pakistan 9 4 4 0 1 50.00 South Africa 6 3 3 0 0 50.00 Sri Lanka 10 6 4 0 0 60.00 West Indies 6 5 1 0 0 83.33

Highest Team Totals

Total Vs Venue Year 338/8 India Bengaluru 2011 334/4 India Lord's 1975 333/9 Sri Lanka Taunton 1983 327/8 Ireland Bengaluru 2011 322/6 New Zealand The Oval 1983

Lowest Team Totals

Total Vs Venue Year 93 Australia Leeds 1975 103 South Africa The Oval 1999 123 New Zealand Wellington 2015 125 Zimbabwe Albury 1992 152 South Africa Rawalpindi 1996

Highest Individual Innings

IMAGE: Andrew Strauss. Photograph: Hamish Blair/Getty Images

Runs Player Vs Venue Year 158 Andrew Strauss India Bengaluru 2011 137 Dennis Amiss India Lord's 1975 131 Keith Fletcher New Zealand Nottingham 1975 130 David Gower Sri Lanka Taunton 1983 128 Moeen Ali Scotland Christchurch 2015 121 Joe Root Sri Lanka Wellington 2015 115 Graham Gooch India Bombay 1987 107 Joe Root Pakistan Trent Bridge 2019 104 Kevin Pietersen Australia North Sound 2007 102 Allan Lamb New Zealand The Oval 1983 100 Kevin Pietersen West Indies Bridgetown 2007 104*Graham HickNetherlandsPeshawar1996103Jos ButtlerPakistanTrent Bridge2019

LEADING BATSMEN

Matches Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100 50 Graham Gooch 21 897 115 44.85 63.12 1 8 Ian Bell 21 718 81 35.90 72.16 0 6 Allan Lamb 19 656 102 50.46 84.97 1 3 Graham Hick 20 635 104* 42.33 74.09 1 6 Alec Stewart 25 606 88 28.85 61.21 0 4 Kevin Pietersen 13 575 104 47.91 84.06 2 4

Highest Partnership for each wicket

Wicket Runs Players Venue Year 1st 172 Moeen Ali and Ian Bell Scotland (Christchurch) 2015 2nd 176 Dennis Amiss and Keith Fletcher India (Lord's) 1975 3rd 170 Andrew Strauss and Ian Bell India (Bangalore) 2011 4th 115 Allan Lamb and Mike Gatting New Zealand (The Oval) 1983 5th 98 Joe Root and James Taylor Sri Lanka (Wellington) 2015 6th 98 David Gower and Ian Gould Sri Lanka (Taunton) 1983 7th 92 James Taylor and Chris Woakes Australia (Melbourne) 2015 8th 71* Paul Nixon and Liam Plunkett New Zealand (Gros Islet) 2007 9th 55 Freddie Flintoff and Andrew Caddick India (Durban) 2003 10th 36 James Taylor and James Anderson Australia (Melbourne) 2015

Best Bowling in a match

Wicket/Runs Player Vs Venue Year 5/39 Vic Marks Sri Lanka Taunton 1983 5/48 Tim Bresnan India Bengaluru 2011 5/71 Steve Finn Australia Melbourne 2015

Leading Bowlers

IMAGE: James Anderson. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Matches Wickets Average Runs Per Over Best 4W Ian Botham 22 30 25.40 3.43 4/31 1 Phil De Freitas 22 29 25.58 3.95 3/28 0 James Anderson 25 27 40.03 5.17 4/25 2 Freddie Flintoff 18 23 23.21 3.93 4/43 1 Bob Willis 11 18 17.50 2.66 4/11 2 Chris Old 9 16 15.18 2.68 4/8 1 Darren Gough 11 15 28.66 4.31 4/34 1

Most Appearances

Matches Years Alec Stewart 25 1992-2003 James Anderson 25 2003-2015 Phil De Freitas 22 1987-1996 Ian Botham 22 1979-1992 Ian Bell 21 2007-2015 Graham Gooch 21 1979-1992 Graeme Hick 20 1992-1999

Most Captaincies