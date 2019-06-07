News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Can England win this World Cup?

Can England win this World Cup?

June 07, 2019 10:49 IST

Rajneesh Gupta highlights all the important numbers for the England team from cricket World Cups.

 

Result Summary

IMAGE: Liam Plunkett, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler at England's World Cup kit launch in London. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters
YearMatchesWonLostTiedNo ResultRemarks
1975 4 3 1 0 0 Lost in semi final
1979 5 4 1 0 0 Runner-up
1983 7 5 2 0 0 Lost in semi final
1987 8 5 3 0 0 Runner-up
1992 10 6 3 0 1 Runner-up
1996 6 2 4 0 0 Lost in quarter-final
1999 5 3 2 0 0 Knocked out in first round
2003 5 3 2 0 0 Knocked out in first round
2007 9 5 4 0 0 Knocked out in Super-Eight
2011 7 3 3 1 0 Lost in quarter-final
2015 6 2 4 0 0 Knocked out in first round
Total 72 41 29 1 1  

 

Playing Record against Participating Teams

VersusMatchesWonLostTiedNo ResultWin%
Afghanistan 1 1 0 0 0 100.00
Australia 7 2 5 0 0 28.57
Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 0 33.33
India 7 3 3 1 0 42.85
New Zealand 8 3 5 0 0 37.50
Pakistan 9 4 4 0 1 50.00
South Africa 6 3 3 0 0 50.00
Sri Lanka 10 6 4 0 0 60.00
West Indies 6 5 1 0 0 83.33

 

Highest Team Totals

TotalVsVenueYear
338/8 India Bengaluru 2011
334/4 India Lord's 1975
333/9 Sri Lanka Taunton 1983
327/8 Ireland Bengaluru 2011
322/6 New Zealand The Oval 1983

 

Lowest Team Totals

TotalVsVenueYear
93 Australia Leeds 1975
103 South Africa The Oval 1999
123 New Zealand Wellington 2015
125 Zimbabwe Albury 1992
152 South Africa Rawalpindi 1996

 

Highest Individual Innings

IMAGE: Andrew Strauss. Photograph: Hamish Blair/Getty Images
104*Graham HickNetherlandsPeshawar1996103Jos ButtlerPakistanTrent Bridge2019
RunsPlayerVsVenueYear
158 Andrew Strauss India Bengaluru 2011
137 Dennis Amiss India Lord's 1975
131 Keith Fletcher New Zealand Nottingham 1975
130 David Gower Sri Lanka Taunton 1983
128 Moeen Ali Scotland Christchurch 2015
121 Joe Root Sri Lanka Wellington 2015
115 Graham Gooch India Bombay 1987
107 Joe Root Pakistan Trent Bridge 2019
104 Kevin Pietersen Australia North Sound 2007
102 Allan Lamb New Zealand The Oval 1983
100 Kevin Pietersen West Indies Bridgetown 2007

 

LEADING BATSMEN

 MatchesRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate10050
Graham Gooch 21 897 115 44.85 63.12 1 8
Ian Bell 21 718 81 35.90 72.16 0 6
Allan Lamb 19 656 102 50.46 84.97 1 3
Graham Hick 20 635 104* 42.33 74.09 1 6
Alec Stewart 25 606 88 28.85 61.21 0 4
Kevin Pietersen 13 575 104 47.91 84.06 2 4

 

Highest Partnership for each wicket

WicketRunsPlayersVenueYear
1st 172 Moeen Ali and Ian Bell Scotland (Christchurch) 2015
2nd 176 Dennis Amiss and Keith Fletcher India (Lord's) 1975
3rd 170 Andrew Strauss and Ian Bell India (Bangalore) 2011
4th 115 Allan Lamb and Mike Gatting New Zealand (The Oval) 1983
5th 98 Joe Root and James Taylor Sri Lanka (Wellington) 2015
6th 98 David Gower and Ian Gould Sri Lanka (Taunton) 1983
7th 92 James Taylor and Chris Woakes Australia (Melbourne) 2015
8th 71* Paul Nixon and Liam Plunkett New Zealand (Gros Islet) 2007
9th 55 Freddie Flintoff and Andrew Caddick India (Durban) 2003
10th 36 James Taylor and James Anderson Australia (Melbourne) 2015

 

Best Bowling in a match

Wicket/RunsPlayerVsVenueYear
5/39 Vic Marks Sri Lanka Taunton 1983
5/48 Tim Bresnan India Bengaluru 2011
5/71 Steve Finn Australia Melbourne 2015

 

Leading Bowlers

IMAGE: James Anderson. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images
 MatchesWicketsAverageRuns Per OverBest4W
Ian Botham 22 30 25.40 3.43 4/31 1
Phil De Freitas 22 29 25.58 3.95 3/28 0
James Anderson 25 27 40.03 5.17 4/25 2
Freddie Flintoff 18 23 23.21 3.93 4/43 1
Bob Willis 11 18 17.50 2.66 4/11 2
Chris Old 9 16 15.18 2.68 4/8 1
Darren Gough 11 15 28.66 4.31 4/34 1

 

Most Appearances

 MatchesYears
Alec Stewart 25 1992-2003
James Anderson 25 2003-2015
Phil De Freitas 22 1987-1996
Ian Botham 22 1979-1992
Ian Bell 21 2007-2015
Graham Gooch 21 1979-1992
Graeme Hick 20 1992-1999

 

Most Captaincies

CaptainPlayedWonLostTiedNo ResultWin%
Michael Vaughan 9 5 4 0 0 55.55
Graham Gooch 8 5 2 0 1 71.42
Alec Stewart 8 5 3 0 0 62.50
Mike Gatting 8 5 3 0 0 62.50
Bob Willis 7 5 2 0 0 71.42
Andrew Strauss 7 3 3 1 0 42.85

 

RAJNEESH GUPTA
