Can England win this World Cup?

Rajneesh Gupta highlights all the important numbers for the England team from cricket World Cups.
Result Summary
|Year
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Remarks
|1975
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Lost in semi final
|1979
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Runner-up
|1983
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|Lost in semi final
|1987
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|Runner-up
|1992
|10
|6
|3
|0
|1
|Runner-up
|1996
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|Lost in quarter-final
|1999
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Knocked out in first round
|2003
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Knocked out in first round
|2007
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|Knocked out in Super-Eight
|2011
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Lost in quarter-final
|2015
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|Knocked out in first round
|Total
|72
|41
|29
|1
|1
Playing Record against Participating Teams
|Versus
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Win%
|Afghanistan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
|Australia
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|28.57
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|33.33
|India
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|42.85
|New Zealand
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|37.50
|Pakistan
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|50.00
|South Africa
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|50.00
|Sri Lanka
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|60.00
|West Indies
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|83.33
Highest Team Totals
|Total
|Vs
|Venue
|Year
|338/8
|India
|Bengaluru
|2011
|334/4
|India
|Lord's
|1975
|333/9
|Sri Lanka
|Taunton
|1983
|327/8
|Ireland
|Bengaluru
|2011
|322/6
|New Zealand
|The Oval
|1983
Lowest Team Totals
|Total
|Vs
|Venue
|Year
|93
|Australia
|Leeds
|1975
|103
|South Africa
|The Oval
|1999
|123
|New Zealand
|Wellington
|2015
|125
|Zimbabwe
|Albury
|1992
|152
|South Africa
|Rawalpindi
|1996
Highest Individual Innings
104*Graham HickNetherlandsPeshawar1996103Jos ButtlerPakistanTrent Bridge2019
|Runs
|Player
|Vs
|Venue
|Year
|158
|Andrew Strauss
|India
|Bengaluru
|2011
|137
|Dennis Amiss
|India
|Lord's
|1975
|131
|Keith Fletcher
|New Zealand
|Nottingham
|1975
|130
|David Gower
|Sri Lanka
|Taunton
|1983
|128
|Moeen Ali
|Scotland
|Christchurch
|2015
|121
|Joe Root
|Sri Lanka
|Wellington
|2015
|115
|Graham Gooch
|India
|Bombay
|1987
|107
|Joe Root
|Pakistan
|Trent Bridge
|2019
|104
|Kevin Pietersen
|Australia
|North Sound
|2007
|102
|Allan Lamb
|New Zealand
|The Oval
|1983
|100
|Kevin Pietersen
|West Indies
|Bridgetown
|2007
LEADING BATSMEN
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|Graham Gooch
|21
|897
|115
|44.85
|63.12
|1
|8
|Ian Bell
|21
|718
|81
|35.90
|72.16
|0
|6
|Allan Lamb
|19
|656
|102
|50.46
|84.97
|1
|3
|Graham Hick
|20
|635
|104*
|42.33
|74.09
|1
|6
|Alec Stewart
|25
|606
|88
|28.85
|61.21
|0
|4
|Kevin Pietersen
|13
|575
|104
|47.91
|84.06
|2
|4
Highest Partnership for each wicket
|Wicket
|Runs
|Players
|Venue
|Year
|1st
|172
|Moeen Ali and Ian Bell
|Scotland (Christchurch)
|2015
|2nd
|176
|Dennis Amiss and Keith Fletcher
|India (Lord's)
|1975
|3rd
|170
|Andrew Strauss and Ian Bell
|India (Bangalore)
|2011
|4th
|115
|Allan Lamb and Mike Gatting
|New Zealand (The Oval)
|1983
|5th
|98
|Joe Root and James Taylor
|Sri Lanka (Wellington)
|2015
|6th
|98
|David Gower and Ian Gould
|Sri Lanka (Taunton)
|1983
|7th
|92
|James Taylor and Chris Woakes
|Australia (Melbourne)
|2015
|8th
|71*
|Paul Nixon and Liam Plunkett
|New Zealand (Gros Islet)
|2007
|9th
|55
|Freddie Flintoff and Andrew Caddick
|India (Durban)
|2003
|10th
|36
|James Taylor and James Anderson
|Australia (Melbourne)
|2015
Best Bowling in a match
|Wicket/Runs
|Player
|Vs
|Venue
|Year
|5/39
|Vic Marks
|Sri Lanka
|Taunton
|1983
|5/48
|Tim Bresnan
|India
|Bengaluru
|2011
|5/71
|Steve Finn
|Australia
|Melbourne
|2015
Leading Bowlers
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Runs Per Over
|Best
|4W
|Ian Botham
|22
|30
|25.40
|3.43
|4/31
|1
|Phil De Freitas
|22
|29
|25.58
|3.95
|3/28
|0
|James Anderson
|25
|27
|40.03
|5.17
|4/25
|2
|Freddie Flintoff
|18
|23
|23.21
|3.93
|4/43
|1
|Bob Willis
|11
|18
|17.50
|2.66
|4/11
|2
|Chris Old
|9
|16
|15.18
|2.68
|4/8
|1
|Darren Gough
|11
|15
|28.66
|4.31
|4/34
|1
Most Appearances
|Matches
|Years
|Alec Stewart
|25
|1992-2003
|James Anderson
|25
|2003-2015
|Phil De Freitas
|22
|1987-1996
|Ian Botham
|22
|1979-1992
|Ian Bell
|21
|2007-2015
|Graham Gooch
|21
|1979-1992
|Graeme Hick
|20
|1992-1999
Most Captaincies
|Captain
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Win%
|Michael Vaughan
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|55.55
|Graham Gooch
|8
|5
|2
|0
|1
|71.42
|Alec Stewart
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|62.50
|Mike Gatting
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|62.50
|Bob Willis
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|71.42
|Andrew Strauss
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|42.85
More from rediff