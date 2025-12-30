Pakistan part ways with another Test coach

IMAGE: Former Test all-rounder Azhar Mahmood, who has taken up different positions in the national team in the last few years, had a two-year contract running with the Board. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images from the Rediff archives

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has parted ways with the national Test team head coach Azhar Mahmood three months before the expiry of his contract, according to sources.

Mahmood's contract runs until March 2026 but he has been given an early release.

"Since Azhar's contract ends in March and Pakistan's Test assignments begin from March 2026, it would be the best for the Board to start planning ahead for a new head coach," a reliable source close to the Board said.

Former Test all-rounder Mahmood, who has taken up different positions in the national team in the last few years, had a two-year contract running with the Board.

Mahmood was named head coach of the Test side last year.

The source said that the PCB has now started the search for a new head coach of the Test side, and there could be an overhaul of the support staff as well.

Pakistan's assignments in the ICC World Test Championship start in March 2026 with a tour of Bangladesh followed by tours to West Indies in July and England in August-September.

In November-December 2026 and March 2027, Pakistan will host Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

The Test side has had interim coaches in Aaqib Javed and Mahmood ever since the PCB and Australian Jason Gillispie parted ways in early 2024 because of differences over selection matters.

The PCB is also on the lookout for a head coach for the national women's team as Muhammad Wasim's contract was not renewed after the ICC World Cup in September-October.