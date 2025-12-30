Ashwin hails Varun, Abhishek as India's game-changers

'From an Indian perspective, Varun Chakravarthy is the bowler of the year for me.'

IMAGE: Varun Chakaravarthy has picked 10 wickets in 4 ODIs and 36 wickets in 20 T20Is. Photograph: BCCI

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has hailed mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy as India's standout bowler of the year.

"I will pick Varun Chakravarthy as India's bowler of the year. He was a huge MVP. Whenever the team used him, he showed that X-factor. People have found it hard to pick him," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel Ash ki Baat.

"His fortunes will be very key to India's chances at the 2026 T20 World Cup as well. Secondly, he is a T20 bowler," he noted.

Ashwin also reflected on Chakravarthy's remarkable journey back to the top after being sidelined earlier in his career.

"He was out of the side, then he reinvented himself and came back, and now he is at the top of the T20I rankings.

"He was an architect, cricket was not his first profession. He started mystery bowling, bowled in the fifth division in Chennai, then asked for a chance in net bowling, came back and bowled well and showed all the scouts how he bowled in the TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League). It has been a journey to remember," he said.

Varun has picked up 10 wickets in four ODIs and 36 wickets in 20 T20Is, emerging as one of India's most reliable wicket-takers in white-ball cricket.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharna has amassed 859 runs in 21 T20I matches in 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ashwin equally praised Abhishek Sharma, expecting the left-hander opener as India's next generation X-factor.

"It's not just the arrival of Abhishek Sharma, it's probably the arrival of India's next generation X-factor player," Ashwin said.

"If there is one player who I have to name who had the best year for India in 2025, it has to be him because he has batted so well," he added.

Abhishek has enjoyed a prolific 2025 in T20Is, amassing 859 runs in 21 matches at an average of 42.95 and a staggering strike rate of 193.46, including a century and five half-centuries.

"He has reimagined India's powerplay batting and has been exceptional. I would love to see him in the ODI format as well. I think red-ball credentials will be worked upon. I think he will probably be the men's team player of the year," Ashwin added.