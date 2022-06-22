News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pakistan legend Zaheer Abbas in ICU after testing COVID positive

Pakistan legend Zaheer Abbas in ICU after testing COVID positive

Source: PTI
June 22, 2022 13:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Zaheer Abbas

IMAGE: Former Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas (centre) displays a plate carrying portraits of 12 great Pakistan cricketers as India's Sourav Ganguly (right) and Sachin Tendulkar look on. Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

Pakistani batting great Zaheer Abbas has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in London.

According to Geo News, Abbas, 74, was moved to the ICU three days after getting admission in Saint Mary's Hospital in Paddington, where he was put on oxygen support.

One of the most elegant batters of his time, Abbas had contracted COVID-19 while travelling from Dubai to London. He had complained of pain and was diagnosed with pneumonia after arriving in the British capital.

 

"He is currently on dialysis and the doctors have advised him to refrain from meeting people," Geo News quoted sources as saying.

Abbas, who made his international debut in 1969 against New Zealand, was one of the finest batters of his generation. He amassed 5062 runs in 72 Tests, and scored 2572 runs in 62 ODIs.

In first-class cricket, he accumulated 34,843 runs in 459 matches, which included 108 centuries and 158 fifties.

After retirement, he also served as an ICC match referee in one Test and three ODIs.

He was also inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2020 alongside Jacques Kallis and Lisa Sthalekar.

Wishes have been pouring in for the legendary cricketer on social media.

The likes of Mohammad Hafeez, Alan Wilkins, and many of his ardent fans have expressed their concerns and wished him a speedy recovery.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Dravid Takes Charge!
Dravid Takes Charge!
Lanka edge Aus in last-ball thriller to clinch series
Lanka edge Aus in last-ball thriller to clinch series
Tokyo Olympics cost almost twice due to COVID
Tokyo Olympics cost almost twice due to COVID
Guess where is Sushmita Holidaying?
Guess where is Sushmita Holidaying?
'Why is Eknath Shinde not in Mumbai staking claim?'
'Why is Eknath Shinde not in Mumbai staking claim?'
India's Russian imports up 3.5 times on oil buys
India's Russian imports up 3.5 times on oil buys
Khalsa TV loses licence over Khalistani propaganda
Khalsa TV loses licence over Khalistani propaganda

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Mallya and Gayle's Pic Goes Viral

Mallya and Gayle's Pic Goes Viral

Washington Sundar set to make county debut

Washington Sundar set to make county debut

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances