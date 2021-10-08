News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pakistan include Sarfaraz, Haider in T20 World Cup squad

Pakistan include Sarfaraz, Haider in T20 World Cup squad

Source: PTI
October 08, 2021 19:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former captain Sarafraz Ahmed replaced Azam Khan in Pakistan's squad for the T20 World Cup, beginning in the UAE and Oman on October 17.

IMAGE: Former captain Sarafraz Ahmed replaced Azam Khan in Pakistan's squad for the T20 World Cup, beginning in the UAE and Oman on October 17. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Pakistan made three changes to their squad for the T20 World Cup, bringing in former captain Sarafraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman and Haider Ali at the expense of Azam Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Khushdil Shah, on Friday.

Former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq was named interim head coach following the resignation of Misbah ul-Haq.

 

As announced earlier, former Australia batter Matthew Hayden and former South Africa pacer Vernon Philander will be the team's batting and bowling consultants for the mega event.

The cut-off for making squad changes is October 10.

Many former Pakistan cricketers, including Rashid Latif and Shoaib Akhtar, wanted wholesale changes to the squad announced on September 4.

"After taking into consideration player performances and form, the selectors have made three changes," said the PCB.

"Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali have replaced Azam Khan and Mohammad Hasnain respectively, while Fakhar Zaman, who was originally named as a travel reserve, has swapped places with Khushdil Shah.

Pakistan open their World Cup campaign against India on October 24.

"The decision on Sohaib Maqsood's inclusion in the squad will be made following medical advice.

"The top-order batter underwent MRI scans for the lower back after the 6 October National T20 match against Northern and missed Thursday's Punjab derby against Central Punjab."

Chief selector Muhammad Wasim said performances of the domestic T20 event were considered before the changes were made.

"After reviewing player performances in the highly-competitive National T20 and in consultation with the team management, we have decided to include Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman and Sarfaraz Ahmed in the squad for the T20 World Cup 2021.

"The three in-form players bring with them wealth of experience and talent, and provide further stability, balance and strength to the side.

"It must be tough for Azam, Khushdil and Hasnain for missing out but they still have a lot to offer in their careers. They are in our future plans."

Pakistan's 15-member squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood.

Traveling reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Deepak Chahar Stuns IPL
Deepak Chahar Stuns IPL
'India's business houses are running Pakistan cricket'
'India's business houses are running Pakistan cricket'
How the Knight Riders were able to turn it around...
How the Knight Riders were able to turn it around...
Indian soldiers push back 100 PLA troops in Tawang
Indian soldiers push back 100 PLA troops in Tawang
Ansals convicted of tampering with evidence
Ansals convicted of tampering with evidence
India's privatisation story off to 'Maharaja' start
India's privatisation story off to 'Maharaja' start
Mamata as 'Modishahsurmardini' is Pujo fare for TMC
Mamata as 'Modishahsurmardini' is Pujo fare for TMC

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

T20 WC: 2 Days For India To Make CHANGES

T20 WC: 2 Days For India To Make CHANGES

When Thala Speaks, You Listen

When Thala Speaks, You Listen

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances