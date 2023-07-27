News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pakistan dominate WTC standings; India second

Pakistan dominate WTC standings; India second

Source: PTI
July 27, 2023 23:47 IST
IMAGE: Pakistan whitewashed Sri Lanka 2-0 to take place in the WTC standings. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Pakistan consolidated its top spot in the 2023-24 ICC World Test Championship table after a a 2-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first Test at Galle, while they emerged an innings and 222-run winner in the second Test at Colombo.

 

With this series win, Pakistan has accumulated 24 points from the two Tests, while its point percentage stays at 100%. Pakistan will next face Australia in an away series which features three Tests.

India stay second in the WTC table with 16 points following a 1-0 series triumph over the West Indies with a point percentage of 66.67%.

Current WTC champions Australia are third (26  points - 54.17%), England at fourth (14 points - 29.17%) and West Indies at fifth (4 points - 16.67%).

The final of the present cycle will be played in June 2025 at Lord's.

Source: PTI
