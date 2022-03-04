News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pakistan dominate after Imam hundred against Australia

Pakistan dominate after Imam hundred against Australia

March 04, 2022 19:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

ScorecardPakistan players

IMAGE: Imam-ul-Haq closed out the opening day of the first Test on 132 not out while Azhar Ali looked solid on 64 not out. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Imam-ul-Haq crafted his maiden Test hundred and was part of two century-plus partnerships to propel Pakistan to 245 for one on day one of the opening Test against Australia in Rawalpindi on Friday.

 

The bespectacled 26-year-old, who was not out on 132 at the close, added 105 runs with fellow opener Abdullah Shafique to give Pakistan a strong start after captain Babar Azam's decision to bat.

His 140-run stand for the unbroken second wicket with Azhar Ali, who was 64 not out, further consolidated Pakistan's position on a flat pitch where Australia rued not playing a second spinner.

Imam's 271-ball knock included 15 boundaries and two sixes.

Australia are in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years for a full tour, which could potentially lead to regular visits by top teams who have largely stayed away since a 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore.

However, at least 30 people were killed on Friday in a suicide bombing at a Shi'ite mosque in Peshawar, some 140 kilometres (87 miles) away from Islamabad where the Australian team are staying.

Australia players wore black armbands in memory of former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh who died aged 74 on Friday. The teams also observed a minute's silence for the Australian stalwart.

Earlier, Josh Hazlewood returned from a side injury to replace Scott Boland in Australia's three-pronged pace attack but an early breakthrough eluded the tourists.

Australia captain Pat Cummins used up a review trying to get Imam lbw by Mitchell Starc, then introduced spin in the eighth over.

Abdullah stepped out to hit Lyon over the long-on rope for a six and Imam would later give Australia's frontline spinner the same treatment.

Lyon finally broke the stand when Abdullah stepped out only to sky the ball high in the air, allowing Cummins to run from mid-off to take a tumbling catch.

All-rounder Cameron Green, who was not even born when Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998, was pressed into attack after lunch but Imam and Azhar ended up batting through the last two sessions to frustrate Australia.

Imam threaded a Starc delivery through the off-side for a four to bring up his hundred after tea.

Cummins used eight bowlers, including part-time spinners Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, but it was a day of toil with little success for the tourists.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Vote! Can India Post A Huge Total?
Vote! Can India Post A Huge Total?
How Pant stole centre-stage from Kohli
How Pant stole centre-stage from Kohli
King Kohli speaks: I'm not bothered about scores!
King Kohli speaks: I'm not bothered about scores!
Australian cricket icon Shane Warne passes away at 52
Australian cricket icon Shane Warne passes away at 52
Virat Kohli achieves another milestone in 100th Test
Virat Kohli achieves another milestone in 100th Test
57 killed, nearly 200 hurt in blast at Pak Shia mosque
57 killed, nearly 200 hurt in blast at Pak Shia mosque
Naveen's body would occupy extra space: BJP MLA
Naveen's body would occupy extra space: BJP MLA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PICS: Pant steals show on Day 1 of Kohli's 100th Test

PICS: Pant steals show on Day 1 of Kohli's 100th Test

Tweet predicts Kohli's dismissal!

Tweet predicts Kohli's dismissal!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances