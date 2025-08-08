Pakistan cricketer faces criminal charges in UK

"The PCB has decided to place Haider Ali under provisional suspension, effective immediately."

IMAGE: Haider Ali has represented Pakistan in 35 T20Is and two ODIs. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Reuters

Batter Haider Ali has been placed under criminal investigation by Greater Manchester Police following an incident during the Pakistan A team's tour of England and he has also been provisionally suspended, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday.

The PCB did not disclose the nature of the incident, which it said occurred during the 15-day long tour that concluded on Tuesday. The 24-year-old's provisional suspension is effective immediately and will remain until the investigation concludes.

"The PCB fully respects the legal procedures and processes of the United Kingdom and acknowledges the importance of allowing the investigation to run its due course," the PCB said in a statement.

"Accordingly, the PCB has decided to place Haider Ali under provisional suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

"Once the legal proceedings are concluded and all facts have been duly established, the PCB reserves the right to take appropriate action under its Code of Conduct, if necessary."

Ali has represented Pakistan in 35 Twenty20 internationals since making his debut in 2020 as well as two one-day Internationals.