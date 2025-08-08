'Kuldeep was the X-factor India missed in England'

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
August 08, 2025 23:29 IST

"I think he could have helped India take 20 wickets."

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav could not find a place in India's Playing XI in the five-match Test series against England. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke believes India missed a trick by not playing Kuldeep Yadav in the recently concluded five-match Test series against England.

Clarke, however, praised the spin-bowling all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar for their exceptional show in the keenly contested series which ended 2-2. 

"The talk around Kuldeep Yadav, I don't think, changes because I think he's India's X-factor. He didn't play a part in the series. I think he could have helped India take 20 wickets. But you can't take anything from these two (Sundar and Jadeja).

With the bat, they've been exceptional, with the ball, they've been exceptional. So, I don't think anybody can criticise those two players. The part of the impact they had in this series deserved their spot, and the two grabbed it with both hands," Clarke said on his YouTube channel Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

Since his Test debut in 2017, Kuldeep has played just 13 Tests, taking 56 wickets, including four five-wickets hauls, at an average of 22.16.

Kuldeep played only one away Test against England in 2018 but went wicketless. However, he has a fine record against the Three Lions in the longest format, claiming 21 wickets in six matches at an average of 22.28 with the best figures being 5-72.

 

After warming the bench in England, he will return to action in the Duleep Trophy for Central Zone later this month.

