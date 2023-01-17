Meet Rajat And Nishu Who Saved Pant

IMAGE: Saroj Pant with Rajat and Nishu, who were the first to come to her son Rishabh's rescue at the accident spot. Photograph: Rishabh Pant/Twitter

Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from multiple injuries suffered in a major crash last month, thanked Rajat and Nishu who were the first ones to come to his rescue.

Pant's car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway before it flipped over and caught fire.

'I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I'll be forever grateful and indebted,' Pant tweeted from his hospital bed at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai with pictures of young Rajat and Nishu.

Pant underwent treatment at a hospital in Dehradun before he was flown to Mumbai for surgeries -- two on his knee and one on his ankle.

The star wicket-keeper, who is likely to be out of cricketing action for a year, said the surgeries were successful and he is on the road to recovery.

'I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success,' Pant tweeted.

'The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the BCCI, Jay Shah, and government authorities for their incredible support.'