Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pakistan batters 'afraid' of pace'?

Pakistan batters 'afraid' of pace'?

Source: ANI
September 24, 2024 20:49 IST
They are afraid of grass pitches: Basit Ali's surprising take on Pakistan batters ahead of England Test series

Babar Azam

IMAGE: Ahead of Pakistan's three-match Test series against England, Basit Ali stated that the hosts will prefer to go for a spin-friendly turf as Pakistan batters are afraid to bat on quick pitches. Photograph: PCB/X

Former cricketer Basit Ali gave a shocking take on Pakistan batters by stating that they are afraid to play on grassy pitches that favour pacers.

 

Pakistan recently suffered their first Test series defeat against Bangladesh on their home turf. Notably, for the opening Test in Rawalpindi, Pakistan announced a pace-laden bowling line-up featuring four pacers.

On a surface where pacers found their rhythm, it was Bangladesh's spin duo of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan that caused Pakistan all sorts of trouble.

The duo combined to pick nine wickets, helping Bangladesh to script a momentous 10-wicket win over the hosts.

Ahead of Pakistan's three-match Test series against England, Basit Ali stated that the hosts will prefer to go for a spin-friendly turf as Pakistan batters are afraid to bat on quick pitches.

"What sort of pitch will you make for the England series? If you make a spin pitch, then who are the spinners that you have? Sajid Khan is at home, and you did not consider Yasir Shah. Noman Ali played one match and wasn't considered again. Only Zahid Mahmood is left," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

In the opening Test, Pakistan's top order batters including Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam and Shan Masood were victims of pacers in both innings.

"Will you make a grass pitch just like you did against Bangladesh? Pakistan played with four pacers, and at the end, the spinners took wickets. You won't make a quick surface because Pakistan batters are afraid of such a surface," Basit added.

Ahead of Pakistan's Test series against England, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hosted a Connection Camp in Lahore on Monday.

Pakistan's star cricketers, including white-ball captain Babar Azam, Test skipper Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, attended the camp.

Along with the players, white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten and red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie were also present during the camp.

The first match will begin on October 7 in Multan, and the second Test will kick off in Multan on October 15. The final Test will be played from October 24 to 28 in Rawalpindi. 

