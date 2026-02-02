T20 World Cup: 'ICC will have to kick Pakistan out'

‘They have a misconception’: Atul Wassan on Pakistan boycott group stage T20 World Cup match vs India

IMAGE: After Pakistan's boycott of the T20 World Cup group stage clash against India, the ICC said that the ‘selective participation’ is not fair. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Former India cricketer Atul Wassan has come down heavily on Pakistan's decision not to play India in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 game on February 15 in Sri Lanka, warning of serious consequences for Pakistan cricket for boycotting the India match.

Key Points Atul Wassan warns Pakistan risks bans and penalties for boycotting India.

The boycott could cost Pakistan far more than they realise.

The former cricketer also highlighted the financial fallout Pakistan could face, warning that the losses would be far more severe than many anticipate.

Atul Wassan warns Pakistan

Speaking to ANI, Atul Wassan said, "I feel a little sorry for them, and I'm also a little surprised. What do they want? As they say, "When destruction is imminent, wisdom fails." Because if Pakistan doesn't play this match and concede the points, and then you meet India later, will you still not play? So if you've decided this, then you haven't left ICC with any option. ICC will have to kick them out because it would be blackmail, wouldn't it?... They don't know the financial loss will be significant."

Wassan also dismissed the perception that the ICC functions under India's control, clarifying the distinction between the global body and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Pakistan’s T20 boycott could backfire

The former India cricketer added, "They are trying to find every possible way to spite India, to retaliate against India... They don't understand that they're heading towards ruin. Maybe the Pakistani players will relax, because they know they're going to lose anyway, so the humiliation will be less. But even if you lose, sanctions will be imposed, you won't get the participation fee... They have a misconception that ICC and BCCI are the same, but they're not. Just because we have Jay Shah being the head of the ICC doesn't mean that the BCCI owns the ICC..."

After Pakistan's boycott of the T20 World Cup group stage clash against India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said that this "selective participation" is not fair to the "fundamental premise of a global sporting event" as a part of which all qualified teams take part in the competition as per the given schedule on equal terms.

Pakistan has decided to boycott its group-stage match against India in the ICC World T20 World Cup, scheduled for February 15. The Pakistan government said in a post on X that the Pakistan Team "shall not take the field" in the match against India.