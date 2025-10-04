HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Pak skipper fires warning to India ahead of WC clash

Pak skipper fires warning to India ahead of WC clash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 04, 2025 17:51 IST

x

'We believe in playing good cricket no matter who the opponent is. So we won't think about the past, we'll focus only on the day we play.'

Fatima Sana

IMAGE: Pakistan captain Fatima Sana admitted that Sunday's World Cup match against India comes with added pressure. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Fatima Sana/X

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana believes her side has what it takes to defeat India in the Women's World Cup, saying that records are "meant to be broken" as the arch-rivals prepare to square off on Sunday.

Heading into the clash in Colombo, Pakistan trail India 0-11 in the head-to-head record in women's ODIs.

But Sana said her team is determined to focus on the present, not the past.

"Firstly, whatever records exist between India and Pakistan, they are meant to be broken. It's not that Pakistan will never win against them," Sana said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

"We believe in playing good cricket no matter who the opponent is. So we won't think about the past, we'll focus only on the day we play."

"I personally feel that Pakistan has the power to defeat any big team by playing well in any match. So, you can't judge yourself with just one match. Everyone's morale is high," she added.

The build-up to the high-profile

clash comes amid rising political tensions. In line with the stance taken by the men's team during the Asia Cup, the Indian players are expected to skip the customary handshake with their Pakistani counterparts.

This will be in stark contrast to their 2022 ODI World Cup meeting, when images of Indian cricketers bonding with the then Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof's daughter went viral on social media.

"Our main goal is to play well. Our relationship with the other teams is good. We will try to fulfil the spirit of the game.

"What happened before, like with Bismah's daughter when everyone mingled and enjoyed together – as players, we all like such moments. But the main thing is to stay focused on what we have come here for," Fatima stated.

The Pakistan skipper admitted the contest will come with added pressure and the side needs to adapt to it.

"Of course, it's a match with a lot of pressure. We know that India-Pakistan matches are being watched by the whole world. But handling that pressure is the main thing. We will try to focus on that, play our game and execute our plans."

 

Pakistan opened their campaign with a demoralising seven-wicket defeat to Bangladesh, but Sana insisted the team remains upbeat.

"Coaches have told us to believe. You can't define an entire tournament based on one match. So we believe that we can still win games."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

India all prepped and focussed for Pakistan game
India all prepped and focussed for Pakistan game
Will India keep up 2022's friendly spirit vs Pakistan?
Will India keep up 2022's friendly spirit vs Pakistan?
Why Gill replaced Rohit as ODI skipper
Why Gill replaced Rohit as ODI skipper
Rohit axed as India's ODI captain; Gill takes over
Rohit axed as India's ODI captain; Gill takes over
PIX: Jadeja shines as India rout WI inside 3 days!
PIX: Jadeja shines as India rout WI inside 3 days!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Sweets to Salads: 9 Recipes That Are All About Figs

webstory image 2

Upcoming Smartphones In October 2025

webstory image 3

7 Countries With The Highest Social Media Screen Time

VIDEOS

Deepika, Ranbir spotted together at Delhi Airport0:24

Deepika, Ranbir spotted together at Delhi Airport

Kangana stuns in royal look as she returns to ramp as showstopper3:13

Kangana stuns in royal look as she returns to ramp as...

Explosions light up night sky over Gaza as Trump tells Israel to stop bombing1:01

Explosions light up night sky over Gaza as Trump tells...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO