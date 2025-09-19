Football Is Kuldeep Yadav's True Passion

The mystery spinner even has a YouTube channel dedicated to football discussions.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav addresses a pre-match media interaction on Thursday, September 18, 2025. Photograph: K R Nayar

Kuldeep Yadav is a big football fan. He once remarked that cricket is his game and football is his passion. He even has a YouTube channel dedicated to football discussions.

So, during the pre-match press conference on Thursday, ahead of India's match against Oman, Yadav was asked about his love for football, and he revealed that he watches many team games.

"In any sport, you just watch and admire them, how they play. Especially in team games, the communication, the connection between the players, how they lift each other. That's the most important thing."

Kuldeep's childhood idol was Wasim Akram, who is in the UAE as a commentator for the Asia Cup. Yadav wanted to bowl left-arm pace like Akram before his coach transformed him into a left-arm spinner.

The Pakistan tram would have preferred that he had remained a seamer as his spin is proving to be virtually unplayable.

Local Man Nabi's Heroics In Vain

IMAGE: Afghanistan's Mohammed Nabi starred with the bat and then took a wicket in their loss to Sri Lanka on Thursday. Photograph: ACC

Afghanistan's failure to reach the Super Four stage left their fans dejected. One ardent supporter, who plays domestic cricket in the UAE, said, "Don't cry for Afghanistan", paraphrasing the famous song from Evita, Don't Cry for Me Argentina.

Expecting their team to progress in the competition, Afghans from Sharjah had hired vans to get to the Dubai international stadium.

Forty-year-old Mohammad Nabi -- who was the star performer for Afghanistan against Sri Lanka on Thursday with a knock of 60 off 22 balls, hitting five sixes in one over from Dunith Wellalage -- resides in Ajman, an emirate near the Sharjah cricket stadium. He plays in domestic matches in Abu Dhabi with his son Hassan Khan.

This reporter was a commentator for a Sharjah domestic match in which both father and son played for Bukhatir XI. He also plays for Sharjah Warriors in the UAE's ILT20 tournament.

Keeping Scores With One Hand

IMAGE: Scorer Prashanth Kumar records scores at the T20I World Cup, left, and on right, recording scores at the Asia Cup 2025. Photographs: K R Nayar

A scorer with only one hand has been recording match details in the official scorebook.

Prashanth Kumar, the scorer at the Dubai international cricket stadium press box, whose right arm is not more than one foot long because of a birth defect, uses his left hand to record the scores.

He is proud of the fact that he has recorded all India-Pakistan matches played at this venue and has been the scorer for the Asia Cup, the Champions Trophy, the T20 World Cup and the Indian Premier League in the UAE.

"I love scoring and it was my dream to score in a World Cup," Prashanth, a native of a village in Telangana, tells me. "Today I have scored not only in a T20 World Cup but also in the Asia Cup and the 2014 and 2020 IPL. I have never missed an India-Pakistan match here."

"I feel happy that whatever cricketers perform with both their hands, I record it with my one hand. Whatever a scorer records, it is for eternity."

Kusal Mendis' Controversial Handshake

IMAGE: Kusal Mendis celebrates his half-century against Afghanistan on Thursday. Photograph: ACC

Sri Lanka's wicket-keeper-batter Kusal Mendis emerged as the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 74 against Afghanistan on Thursday.

Since the handshake has become the talk of the tournament, everything about players and handshakes is being dug out.

It was discovered that Mendis has a bad past with a handshakes. In March 2024, when he was the skipper of the Sri Lankan ODI team against Bangladesh, he had verbally abused the umpires while shaking hands after the match and was fined.