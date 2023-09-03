Padosiyon Ke TV Bach Gaye: Irfan Pathan trolls Pak fans

'Bahot saare Padosiyon ke TV bach gaye aaj': Irfan Pathan takes hilarious dig at Pak after India clash called off

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ACC/Twitter

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan took a hilarious dig at the Pakistan cricket team after their Asia Cup group stage clash was washed out due to rain.

The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat in the overcast conditions. Pakistan pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf inflicted early wounds as India found themselves at 66-4 in 14.1 overs.

Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan rose to the occasion and built a 138-run partnership which changed the complexion of the entire match.

India posted a total of 266 on the board which Pathan said was enough during the post-match show.

After the game was washed out, Irfan took to X, formerly known as Twitter to take a dig and wrote, 'Bahot saare Padosiyon ke TV bach gaye aaj;).'

He questioned the approach adopted by Pakistan during the middle overs when skipper Babar Azam employed his spinners when he could have continued with his pacers.

"21 overs 133 runs from spinners without a wicket was game changer. If India were bowling and Pakistan were 66/4 India would have kept fast bowling on as they had a liberty of 4 fast bowlers unlike Pakistan who were playing with 3. So I thought Team India would have been more disappointed with the rain after scoring above par score on that pitch which had variable bounce," Irfan wrote in his tweet.

Despite the two teams sharing points after the match was called off, Pakistan qualified for the Super 4s, securing three points from two matches. They had logged full points after the facile win over Nepal in the tournament opener.

India, which has just one point now, must beat Nepal in their next match on September 4 to secure passage to the Super Four stage.