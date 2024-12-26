News
Home  » Cricket » Pacer Khurram back in Pakistan squad for SA Tests

December 26, 2024 08:30 IST

December 26, 2024 08:30 IST
Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad will feature alongside fellow-fast bowler Mohammad Abbas, who returns to the Test squad for the first time since 2021.

IMAGE: Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad will feature alongside fellow-fast bowler Mohammad Abbas, who returns to the Test squad for the first time since 2021. Photograph: RealKhurramPak/X

Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad was added to Pakistan's Test squad for the two-match series against South Africa, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Wednesday.

Khurram was ruled out of the home Test series against England in October due to a side injury he picked up in September during Bangladesh's 2-0 Test series victory in Pakistan.

 

The 25-year-old will feature alongside fellow fast bowler Mohammad Abbas, 34, who returns to the Test squad for the first time since 2021.

"The return of pacer Khurram Shahzad, who did really well on his debut in Australia, and the seasoned campaigner Mohammad Abbas is a welcome development for Pakistan's Test side," Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood said.

"We know South Africa have done well in this iteration of the ICC World Test Championship but we have prepared for this series in the best possible manner after having arrived in the country at least two weeks ago."

Khurram and Abbas have been named in Pakistan's team for the first Test starting on Thursday in Centurion - the first red-ball assignment for newly-appointed interim coach Aqib Javed.

Pakistan team for first Test against South Africa

Shan Masood (captain), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Abbas.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
