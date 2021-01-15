News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pace ace Natarajan creates record with Test debut

Pace ace Natarajan creates record with Test debut

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 15, 2021 10:15 IST
Thangarasu Natarajan

IMAGE: India pacer Thangarasu Natarajan appeals during day one of the fourth Test against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane, on Friday. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Pacer Thangarasu Natarajan, who was picked as a net bowler for the Test series against Australia, on Friday became the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats during the same tour.

 

The 29-year-old Tamil Nadu player was one of the rookies named in the playing eleven of the injury-ravaged Indian team against Australia in the fourth and final Test which started in Brisbane on Friday.

He had made his international debut in the third ODI against Australia on December 2 in Canberra, which India won by 13 runs.

Natarajan made an immediate impact by taking two wickets for 70 runs from his 10 overs.

The left-arm pacer then played his part in India's 2-1 series win in the subsequent three-match T20 International rubber by taking six wickets during the series.

"Welcome to Test cricket ... Thangarasu Natarajan becomes the first Indian player to make his International debut across all three formats during the same tour," the ICC tweeted.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Saini leaves field after injury on Day 1 of 4th Test
'Bumrah should be given a break during England series'
I see only Ashwin getting to 800 Test wickets: Murali
Saini leaves field after injury on Day 1 of 4th Test
10 large caps for good returns in 2021
Don't be on wrong side of history: Farmers to SC panel
Tigers in high mountains, tanks in snow
