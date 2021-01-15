Pacer Saini forced off field after injury on Day 1 of 4th Test

Last updated on: January 15, 2021 10:02 IST

IMAGE: India pacer Navdeep Saini grimaces after sending down a delivery on day 1 of the fourth Test against Australia, at the Gabba, in Brsbane, on Friday. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

India's injury woes deepened on the opening day of the fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba on Friday as pacer Navdeep Saini was forced to come off the field after lunch following an apparent groin issue.

Inducing a nick from Marnus Labuschagne that was dropped by his captain Ajinkya Rahane in the gully, Saini then clutched at his inner thigh after completing his follow-through.

He was examined by medical staff before coming off the pitch rather than bowling the final delivery of his eighth over.

India had already been forced into four injury changes to the 11 that held Australia to a draw in the third Sydney Test, with bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin ruled out along with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batsman Hanuma Vihari.

The series is level at 1-1.