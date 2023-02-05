'Our privacy was hurt': Shaheen Afridi

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Ansha and Shaheen Shah Afridi/Twitter

Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi married the daughter of retired Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha in Karachi. But, well before the couple officially shared the pictures from the wedding, certain 'leaks' surfaced on social media.

Shaheen Shah Afridi lashed out at those who leaked pictures and videos of his wedding on social media.

Shaheen tweeted, ‘It’s very disappointing that despite many and repeated requests, our privacy was hurt and people kept on sharing it further without any guilt. I would like to humbly request everyone again to kindly coordinate with us and not try to spoil our memorable big day.’

The wedding ceremony took place in Karachi while many Pakistani cricketers, including the likes of Shadab Khan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, and Sarfaraz Ahmed, were in attendance.

On the occasion of their wedding, Shahid Afridi also took to Twitter to confirm that his daughter and the Pakistani pacer are tying the nuptial bond.

‘Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to @iShaheenAfridi, congratulations to the two of them,’ he tweeted.