Brar dedicates POTM Award to wife

IMAGE: Harpreet Brar and his bride Molly Sandhu. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Punjab Kings/X

Punjab Kings' left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar made a heart-warming gesture after being named Player of the Match after their win over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, on Sunday, 18 May.

Brar took 3 for 22 in his 4 overs to help Punjab successfully defend 219 and move into the playoffs.

The 29 year old dedicated the award to his wife Molly Sandhu, the couple tied the knot on March 14, just ahead of IPL 2025.

IMAGE: Harpreet Brar with his Player of the Match Award. Photograph: BCCI

'Feels good. I want to dedicate this award to my wife. This is my first Player of the Match award after marriage,' said Harpreet.

Brar took the wickets of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag to put Punjab on their way to a 10-run win.