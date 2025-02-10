One-off Test: Ireland down Zimbabwe to continue winning run

IMAGE: Ireland's players celebrate a wicket during the one-off Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Monday. Photographs: Cricket Ireland/X

Ireland outclassed Zimbabwe by 63 runs in the one-off Test in Bulawayo on Monday for their third straight victory in Tests.



Ireland needed 18 overs on the final morning to secure a 63-run victory over hosts Zimbabwe.



Matthew Humphreys finished with 6/57 as he took two of the three wickets Ireland required after Zimbabwe resumed on 183/7, chasing a target of 292 to win.

Zimbabwe’s faint hopes rested on Wessly Madhevere, who was 61 not overnight, but he was undone done by the second new ball when Humphreys bowled him for 84.

Ireland, who gained full member status with the ICC in 2017, had lost their first seven Tests.



The teams begin a three-match one-day international series in Harare on Friday.

Brief Scores:

Ireland: 260 (Andy McBrine 90, Mark Adair 78; Muzarabani 7/58) & 298 (Balbirnie 66, Lorcan Tucker 58, Ngarava 4/55).

Zimbawe: 267 (Nick Welch 90; Barry McCarthy 4/75) & 228 (W Madhevere 84; M Humphreys 6/57).

Result: Ireland won by 63 runs