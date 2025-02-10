Rohit's Sixes Show In Cuttack

In his 119 in the Cuttack ODI, Rohit Sharma cleared the ropes 7 times, taking his ODI 6s tally to 338 in 267 ODIs, closing in on Shahid Afridi's ODI record of 351 6s.
Rohit set an early marker, flicking Gus Atkinson for a 6 over midwicket in the 2nd over.
The 2nd 6 came in the next over as he launched Saqib Mahmood over the cover boundary.
In Mahmood's next over Rohit lofted the length ball straight down the ground for a 3rd 6.
Mark Wood got a taste of Rohit's raw power as he was slammed for a 6 over long on in his 1st over.
Atkinson tried a slower bouncer, Rohit adjusted well to get inside the line and pull the ball for a 6 behind square on the leg side.
Rohit roared into the 90s as he sent Wood's length ball flying into the stands.
He brought up 100 in style from just 72 balls -- his first in international cricket in 11 months -- pummeling Adil Rashid for a six over long off.