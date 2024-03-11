'One guy stood up and made themselves a match-winner'

IMAGE: Australia's Alex Carey and Pat Cummins celebrate on scoring the winning runs in the 2nd Test against New Zealand on Monday. Photograph: ICC/X

Australian captain Pat Cummins lauded his team for its fearless attitude and particulary praised wicketkeeper Alex Carey for his series-clinching effort, saying the story of the rubber was that one player who stood up when they needed.

A herculean effort from Alex Carey alongside Mitchell Marsh's 80 and Pat Cummins's late heroics helped Australia defeat New Zealand in the second Test in Christchurch and seal the series.

Australia had won the first Test by 172 runs in Wellington last month.

Carey finished on 98 not out while Cummins (32 not out) struck the winning runs off New Zealand debutant Ben Sears (4/90), whose double-wicket over to collect Mitchell Marsh and Starc, earlier looked to bring the Kiwis back into the match.

In the end, the 61-run partnership between Cummins and Carey sealed the deal for Australia.

"If the scoreboard is not moving, you always feel in the game (from the bowling side), but if they're just chipping away at it seems like it's all happening pretty quickly.

"So that was a goal today -- just always be busy out there. Just keep the run rate ticking over, bit by bit getting closer," Cummins was quoted as saying by ICC after the end of the match.

Cummins feels the 92-run first innings lead over New Zealand played a big role in Australia's success in the keenly-contested clash.

"That day one moved really quickly. And then after that the pitch flattened out and it was a bit tougher going for the bowlers. But yeah, the first innings lead was always key.

"I think the story of this series was in key moments one guy stood up, and we didn't necessarily play complete games but you know, someone stood up and made themselves a match-winner. (We) keep finding ways to win. It's a pretty awesome squad," he said.

"Amazing win, bit by bit, the boys were fantastic today."

Carey was ultimately denied his second Test century but cared little as he and his captain steered their side to their target 281-7 and a sixth win in seven Tests over the Australasian summer.

"Although at times we've been a little bit under pressure, we've stayed resilient throughout," said Carey, who also took 10 catches over New Zealand's two innings to match Adam Gilchrist's Australian record.

"Everyone's had their moments and it's a really special team we're playing in."

"I think whenever you've finished a close game you always look back on a number of things," said Kiwi pace Tim Southee, who with fellow stalwart Kane Williamson was playing his 100th Test.

"This morning was always going to be a crucial period with the ball still reasonably new, and we were able to beat the bat a few times but they were able to weather that storm.

"Obviously, the partnership between Mitch Marsh and Alex Carey just sort of broke the back of our attack."

New Zealand seamer Matt Henry was named Player of the Series for his 17 wickets over the two matches, the first of which finished with Australian victors by 172 runs in Wellington.

"It's disappointing," said Henry.

"But at the same time we saw a lot of fight out there and we didn't stop coming in."