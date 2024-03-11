News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Vinesh stalls selection trials, seeks to compete in two categories

Vinesh stalls selection trials, seeks to compete in two categories

Source: PTI
March 11, 2024 14:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Vinesh wants an assurance from the government. Probably she fears that if WFI gets back the control, the federation may change the selection policy. But how can the government give assurance on this. The government can't interfere in selection matters.'

Vinesh Phogat demanded a written assurance from the authorities that a final trial will be held in the 53kg weight class before the Paris Games. 

Keen to ensure that she remains in reckoning for the Paris Games, star wrestler Vinesh Phogat did not let selection trials start in the women's 50kg and 53kg categories and demanded a written assurance from the authorities that a final trial will be held in the 53kg weight class before the Olympics.

Vinesh, who had accused former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and led a prolonged protest against the BJP MP, turned up at the SAI centre to compete in the 50kg trials.

 

The 29-year-old used to compete in 53kg before the protest but has lowered her weight class since Antim Panghal has already earned an Olympic quota in that category.

However, Vinesh did not let the competition start and demanded a written assurance. She also sought permission to compete in both 50kg and 53kg trials on Monday, leading to a bizarre scenes.

The officials went into discussions and the wrestlers who are to compete in the 50kg weight class were seen complaining to the officials.

"We are waiting since the past two-and-a-half hours," they said.

This is despite the fact that the IOA's ad-hoc panel has already announced that a final trial will be held to pick India's representative in 53kg. The best four wrestlers in 53kg will compete in trials near the Games and the winner will be asked to compete with Antim.

The winner of that bout will represent India.

"Vinesh wants an assurance from the government. Probably she fears that if WFI gets back the control, the federation may change the selection policy. But how can the government give assurance on this. The government can't interfere in selection matters," a coach, present at the trials, told PTI.

"Probably she wants to secure her future. If she loses 50kg trials today she wants to ensure that she remains in the hunt in the 53kg category. If she finishes in top-4 today in 53kg, she remains alive for Paris Games qualification," the coach added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Pant won't be scared by the comeback'
'Pant won't be scared by the comeback'
Honours even as Klopp-Pep EPL rivalry ends on high
Honours even as Klopp-Pep EPL rivalry ends on high
Report Card: Jaiswal 10/10, Ashwin 9/10, Jurel 9/10
Report Card: Jaiswal 10/10, Ashwin 9/10, Jurel 9/10
Are you paying property tax? If not, read this now
Are you paying property tax? If not, read this now
Why did news outlets withdraw Kate Middleton's photo
Why did news outlets withdraw Kate Middleton's photo
Warrant against Pragya Thakur for skipping summons
Warrant against Pragya Thakur for skipping summons
New rules bring cheer to vintage car owners in India
New rules bring cheer to vintage car owners in India

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Ranji Trophy final: Vidarbha all out for 105 at lunch

Ranji Trophy final: Vidarbha all out for 105 at lunch

Boxer Nishant closes in on Paris Olympic berth

Boxer Nishant closes in on Paris Olympic berth

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances