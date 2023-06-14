IMAGE: Salem Spartans pacer Abhishek Tanwar oversteps to concede a no-ball and a free hit. Photographs: Screengrab/FanCode/Twitter

Pace bowler Abhishek Tanwar bagged an unwanted record as he ended up conceding 18 runs off a single delivery during the Tamil Nadu Premier League T20 match on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Bowling the final over of the innings, Salem Spartans Captain Tanwar bowled Chepauk Super Gillies batter Sanjay Yadav, but overstepped to concede a no-ball and a free hit.

Tanwar bowled another no-ball which was slammed for a six by Yadav over midwicket, while he also bagged another free hit in the process.

Tanwar overstepped again for the third time in a row to concede another no-ball which left-hander Yadav drove down the ground for a couple of runs followed by a wide down the leg side.

Yadav flicked the free hit delivery, the last ball of the innings, over midwicket for a six to make it 18 runs from one legal delivery.

'The most expensive delivery ever? 1 Ball 18 runs', FanCode tweeted.

Tanwar ended up conceding 26 runs in the final over as Chepauk Super Gillies posted 217/5 in their 20 overs before restricting the Salem Spartans to 165/9 and win by 52 runs.