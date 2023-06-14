News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 1 Ball, 18 Runs...!!!

1 Ball, 18 Runs...!!!

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 14, 2023 17:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Salem Spartans pacer Abhishek Tanwar oversteps to concede a no-ball and a free hit. Photographs: Screengrab/FanCode/Twitter

Pace bowler Abhishek Tanwar bagged an unwanted record as he ended up conceding 18 runs off a single delivery during the Tamil Nadu Premier League T20 match on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

 

Bowling the final over of the innings, Salem Spartans Captain Tanwar bowled Chepauk Super Gillies batter Sanjay Yadav, but overstepped to concede a no-ball and a free hit.

Tanwar bowled another no-ball which was slammed for a six by Yadav over midwicket, while he also bagged another free hit in the process.

Tanwar overstepped again for the third time in a row to concede another no-ball which left-hander Yadav drove down the ground for a couple of runs followed by a wide down the leg side.

Yadav flicked the free hit delivery, the last ball of the innings, over midwicket for a six to make it 18 runs from one legal delivery.

'The most expensive delivery ever? 1 Ball 18 runs', FanCode tweeted.

Tanwar ended up conceding 26 runs in the final over as Chepauk Super Gillies posted 217/5 in their 20 overs before restricting the Salem Spartans to 165/9 and win by 52 runs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'I Used To Hit 400 Sixes In A Day'
'I Used To Hit 400 Sixes In A Day'
PIX: Vacation Goals With Hardik, Natasa
PIX: Vacation Goals With Hardik, Natasa
Gill Is Most Valuable Player of IPL 2023
Gill Is Most Valuable Player of IPL 2023
Ex-CJI's kin plea for Rs 10 cr damages rejected
Ex-CJI's kin plea for Rs 10 cr damages rejected
Half of top-priced stocks have outperformed indices
Half of top-priced stocks have outperformed indices
Camp in NCA: BCCI summons youngsters
Camp in NCA: BCCI summons youngsters
TN minister arrested, hospitalised, advised bypass
TN minister arrested, hospitalised, advised bypass

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Drop Kohli, Rohit for Windies Tests!

Drop Kohli, Rohit for Windies Tests!

Gill meets Man City's Haaland, de Bryune

Gill meets Man City's Haaland, de Bryune

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances