On this day, Sachin Tendulkar played his last ODI

March 18, 2020 10:41 IST

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar posted his 96th ODI half century off just 45 balls against Pakistan. Photograph: Reuters

It was on March 18, 2012, when Sachin Tendulkar played his last ODI in international cricket.

The Master Blaster played his last ODI against Pakistan during the 2012 Asia Cup. He played his last match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. In his last ODI, Tendulkar managed to score 52 runs as the side was chasing a total of 330.

India managed to chase down the total with 13 balls to spare as Virat Kohli played a knock of 183 runs.

In 2012's Asia Cup, Tendulkar registered his 100th ton in international cricket. He achieved the feat against Bangladesh.

He aggregated 34,357 runs across formats, which is 6,000 runs more than the second-placed former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.

Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever, Tendulkar holds the record of being the highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, having notched up 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Test matches.

The Master Blaster ended his career with 51 centuries in ODIs, while he had 49 in the longest format of the game.

Tendulkar had bid adieu to Test cricket on November 16, 2013 and he called time on his career after his 200th Test match.