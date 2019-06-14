On road to recovery: Dhawan hits the gym

Last updated on: June 14, 2019 12:30 IST

'Shikhar will be in a plaster for a couple of weeks, we'll assess and see'

IMAGE: After missing the match against New Zealand on Thursday, Shikhar Dhawan is set to miss the match against Pakistan on Sunday and then the match against Afghanistan on June 22. Photograph: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Injured Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan has hit the gym as he races against time to recover from a hairline fracture that has put him out of three World Cup matches.

With a heavily bandaged left hand, Dhawan is seen doing lower body exercises in a short video posted on his Twitter timeline.

"You can make these situations your nightmare or use it an opportunity to bounce back. Thank you for all the recovery messages from everyone," was the accompanying message from the star batsman.

The 31-year-old picked up the injury during his match-winning hundred against Australia on Sunday.

What was initially seen to be a swelling in his left thumb turned out to be a hairline fracture after closer examination.

He was then ruled out of India's rained-out game against New Zealand on Thursday, the marquee clash against Pakistan on Sunday in Manchester and the match against Afghanistan on June 22.

Young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been roped in as cover for him but he will only get access to the team's training sessions for now.

Pant will be allowed into the dressing room only if the team management decides to declare Dhawan unfit for the remainder of the tournament.

After the abandoned match between India and New Zealand on Thursday, India skipper Virat Kohli provided an injury update about opener Shikhar Dhawan.

"Shikhar will be in a plaster for a couple of weeks, we'll assess and see. Hopefully, he'll be available for the latter half and the semi-finals. He's motivated, we wanted to keep him back," Kohli said at the post-match ceremony.

Dhawan got hit between the index finger and thumb during India's match World Cup match against Australia on June 9. The opener went on to play a match-winning knock of 117 runs.

India is currently positioned at the third place in the standings of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the team next takes on arch-rivals Pakistan.

Kohli said playing against Pakistan is a marquee event and the game brings out the best in everyone.

"As soon as you enter the field, it's calm and relaxed. The atmosphere from the outside, for the first time, it's a bit intimidating, but we'll look to execute well. It's been competitive for years, it's a marquee event all over the world, honour to be a part of the big game. Brings out the best in all of us," Kohli said.

India take on Pakistan in Manchester on June 16.