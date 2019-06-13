News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India vs NZ World Cup game called off due to rain

India vs NZ World Cup game called off due to rain

June 13, 2019 19:52 IST

This was the fourth match to be either called off or abandoned in the rain-hit tournament.

IMAGE: An India fan looks on as rain falls at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Inclement English weather claimed yet another World Cup match after India's group game against 2015 finalists New Zealand was called off without a ball being bowled at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

 

A soggy outfield from overnight showers had already delayed the start of the contest between the tournament's only two unbeaten side.

Umpires Marais Erasmus and Paul Reiffel carried out almost hourly inspections in intermittent drizzle before finally throwing in the towel in the afternoon.

IMAGE: The Trent Bridge cricket stadium under covers because of rain. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

This was the fourth match to be either called off or abandoned in the rain-hit tournament with many questioning the absence of reserve days for group matches.

New Zealand top the table with seven points, two ahead of India who have played one game fewer.

Source:
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

'Cricket World Cup has potential to change the world'

'Cricket World Cup has potential to change the world'

India know what needs to be done against Pak: Waqar

India know what needs to be done against Pak: Waqar

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
          