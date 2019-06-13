India vs NZ World Cup game called off due to rain

June 13, 2019 19:52 IST

This was the fourth match to be either called off or abandoned in the rain-hit tournament.

IMAGE: An India fan looks on as rain falls at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Inclement English weather claimed yet another World Cup match after India's group game against 2015 finalists New Zealand was called off without a ball being bowled at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

A soggy outfield from overnight showers had already delayed the start of the contest between the tournament's only two unbeaten side.



Umpires Marais Erasmus and Paul Reiffel carried out almost hourly inspections in intermittent drizzle before finally throwing in the towel in the afternoon.

IMAGE: The Trent Bridge cricket stadium under covers because of rain. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

New Zealand top the table with seven points, two ahead of India who have played one game fewer.