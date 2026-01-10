If Tilak Is Out Of T20 WC, Who Will Make Cut?

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer has Aakaash Chopra's backing to make it to the T20 World Cup if Tilak Varma fails to get fit in time for the mega tournament. Photograph: BCCI

India suffered a major setback on the heels of the T20 World Cup, beginning February 7, with middle-order batter Tilak Varma ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand.

The T20 series against the Kiwis, starting January 21, is India's final assignment before the global event, and Tilak's absence has added to the team management's concerns.

Tilak's potential absence would be a significant blow for India given the left-hander was the team's top scorer in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan, underlining his growing importance in the middle order as India prepare for the T20 World Cup.

While Tilak's availability for the World Cup itself remains uncertain, the situation has already triggered debate over potential replacements. Former India opener Aakash Chopra weighed in with a detailed assessment, stressing that India must look beyond openers.

'They (India) will have to find a new player. Could it be Shubman Gill? No, it shouldn't be him. Not even Yashasvi Jaiswal. You do not need an opener. Tilak Varma bats in the middle order. You need someone at No. 3 or No. 4, and if he's able to contribute with the ball, then excellent. But you do not need an opener,' Chopra said on X.

Chopra believes the answer lies in experience and current form, naming Shreyas Iyer as his first choice.

'If they cannot be part of this conversation, then who can it be? Shreyas Iyer. He should be an automatic pick, has already been playing really well. Did well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. When he wasn't picked for the Asia Cup, it felt wrong. But there's an opportunity here for a middle-order batter, a senior batter who set the IPL on fire. He fits the bill. Shreyas Iyer will get my vote,' he said.

As an alternative, Chopra made a surprise suggestion.

'If you don't want to go with Shreyas Iyer, then I would suggest Riyan Parag because he's been in India's T20I scheme of things and can bowl a little. If you need an all-rounder -- a player with two skills -- then Riyan Parag would be that guy, but my first choice is Shreyas Iyer,' he added.

Chopra also mentioned Jitesh Sharma as a distant possibility, though with a caveat.

'Jitesh Sharma can be thought of as an outside chance because you are not looking for an opener. There's no Ruturaj Gaikwad, no Shubman Gill. I am looking for a middle-order batter. Jitesh Sharma was recently part of the team. What goes against him is that he's a wicket-keeper and you don't need three of them. So, I will suggest Shreyas Iyer.'

The World Cup, to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, starts on February 7 with India taking on the USA in their opening game in Mumbai.