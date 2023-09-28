News
ODI World Cup: Ashwin replaces injured Axar Patel in India's final squad

ODI World Cup: Ashwin replaces injured Axar Patel in India's final squad

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 28, 2023 20:14 IST
IMAGE: R Ashwin named in India’s final squad for the ODI World Cup. Photograph: BCCI

India announced their final squad for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup with the injured Axar Patel dropped from the final squad and Ravichandran Ashwin making his way into the 15-member team. 

With the spin bowling all rounder failing to make it back in time, Ashwin was picked for the upcoming ICC World Cup at home.

 

The recently-concluded Australia series lifted Ashwin’s hopes of finding a place in the World Cup squad. And with Axar still recovering from a hamstring injury, the veteran off-spinner secured a place in the final squad.

Hosts India will open their campaign on October 8th in Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led side will take on Australia in their World Cup opener.

India Squad for ODI World Cup:

Rohit Sharma (Capt), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav 

