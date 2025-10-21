ODI rankings: In-form Mandhana keeps flying high!

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (up three places to 15th), Australia opener Phoebe Litchfield (up five spots to 17th), and England veteran Heather Knight (up 15 rungs to 18th) have also made substantial gains.

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana is 83 points ahead of England's Nat Sciver -Brunt in the latest ICC ODI ranking for women batters . Photograph: ANI Photo

India opener Smriti Mandhana has extended her lead at the top of the ICC ODI ranking for women batters following her fine run at the ongoing Women's World Cup.

Mandhana has scored consecutive half-centuries at the showpiece event, with her most recent effort coming against England -- a fluent 94-ball 88 -- in a losing cause in Indore.

It helped Mandhana push her tally to 83 rating points and move further ahead of England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt.

The stylish southpaw has been going through a purple patch. Recently, she bagged the September’s ICC Women’s Player of the Month for her exploits in the ODI series against Australia that preceded the World Cup.

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy moved one place up to be tied at third following consecutive centuries in the World Cup. The in-form South African Tazmin Brits also rewarded for her excellent show at the quadrennial event as she jumped one spot to nine.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (up three places to 15th), Australia opener Phoebe Litchfield (up five spots to 17th), and England veteran Heather Knight (up 15 rungs to 18th) have also made substantial gains.

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone maintains a healthy lead at the top of the rankings for ODI bowlers, while India's spin bowling all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who has picked up 13 wickets in five matches in the World Cup, rose three spots to third.

Australia spinner Alana King moved two rungs up to seventh overall, while Pakistan's Nashra Sundhu (up three spots to 11th), Sadia Iqbal (up five rungs to equal 14th) and Fatima Sana (up five places to 24th) have also made significant gains.

In the ODI all-rounders charts headed by Australia's Ash Gardner, Fatima leaped five spots to 15th, while Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu progressed to six from seven.