Rishabh Pant back; to lead India A against South Africa

Rishabh Pant back; to lead India A against South Africa

October 21, 2025 12:42 IST

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant is making a comeback after recovering from his foot injury suffered during the Manchester Test in July. Photograph: BCCI

A fit-again Rishabh Pant was named as India A captain for the two unofficial Tests against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, in Bengaluru, on Monday.

Pant is making a comeback to competitive cricket after recovering from his foot injury. He fractured his right foot suffered during the fourth Test against England in Manchester in July, while attempting to reverse sweep pacer Chris Woakes.

Sai Sudharsan was named as the vice-captain of the 15-member squad.

The young Ayush Mhatre was named for the first match to be played from October 30 to November 2, while Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar and Ayush Badoni were also picked.

The second match will

feature most of the India regulars including K L Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep. Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces Patidar for the second match, ahead of the two-Test series against South Africa starting in Kolkata on November 14.

The spin trio of Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian and Manav Suthar were included for both games.

 

India A squad for the 1st four-day match: Rishabh Pant (Captain, wicket-keeper), Ayush Mhatre, N Jagdeesan (wicket-keeper), Sai Sudharsan (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Saransh Jain. 

India A squad for the 2nd four-day match: Rishabh Pant (Captain, wicket-keeper), K L Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Sai Sudharsan (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

