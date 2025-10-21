Rizwan sacked! Afridi new Pakistan ODI captain

IMAGE: Shaheen Shah Afridi's previous stint as captain in the white-ball format did not go as planned, he led Pakistan in the T20I series against New Zealand in January 2024, which they lost 4-1. Photograph: ANI Photo

Mohammad Rizwan was sacked as Pakistan's ODI captain, with pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi named as the new skipper, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Monday.



PCB confirmed the decision after the end of the first day's play of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa in Rawalpindi, a match that features both Rizwan and Afridi, said a report in ESPNCricinfo.



The PCB did not cite any reason for Rizwan's removal, nor did it mention his name in the official statement.



According to the board, the decision was taken following a meeting in Islamabad between the national selection committee and Pakistan's white-ball

head coach Mike Hesson.Rizwan's removal, however, seemed imminent. Over the weekend, the PCB had released a statement that pointedly declining to confirm him as the ODI captain.

The move to replace Rizwan was not solely driven by Hesson but had broader support from senior PCB officials involved in the decision-making process.



For Afridi, this marks another chapter in his leadership journey. His previous stint as captain in the white-ball format did not go as planned, he led Pakistan in the T20I series against New Zealand in January 2024, which they lost 4-1.



Soon after, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi refrained from confirming his continuation as captain, and a week later, Babar Azam was reinstated as skipper.