'Kohli the best 50-over player I've ever seen': Ponting

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 21, 2025 10:27 IST

'When you've had a break, just getting back used to the rhythm and the tempo of the 50-over game again, it takes a little bit of time for anybody.'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli fell for a duck in the first ODI against Australia -- his first international match after a gap of nearly seven months. Photograph: BCCI

The great Ricky Ponting expressed confidence in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's abilities despite their poor showing with the bat in the first ODI against Australia on Sunday, saying champion players like them 'shouldn't be written off'.

Rohit and Kohli, who made a comeback to the Indian team after a long gap of nearly seven months, flopped with the bat in the series opener. While Rohit was caught at second slip off Josh Hazlewood for eight, Kohli was caught at point off Mitchell Starc for a duck.

However, Ponting is confident the duo will get back among the runs and will be picked in the Indian team for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"But I say it all the time, you don't write off champion players ever. And these two guys have been two of the best, and while I'm on record saying I think Virat's the best 50-over player I've ever seen, you don't write them off. They'll find a way to contribute and win games for their team, and if they do that, then they'll most likely be in that World Cup team in 2027," Ponting told the ICC.

"Finding your rhythm and tempo is the biggest thing. When you've had a break, just getting back used to the rhythm and the tempo of the 50-over game again, it takes a little bit of time for anybody," he added.

 

Ponting thinks it will only be a matter of time before Rohit and Kohli are among the runs.

"I'd expect to see both those guys bounce back into it pretty quickly."

"Adelaide is a great place to bat and a great place to play cricket. But it won't be easy for the fact that they are facing some of the best white-ball bowlers that have ever played the game. So, the challenge is definitely there."

