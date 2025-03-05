ODI Rankings: Gill on top but Kohli is closing in

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has been in sublime form throughout the tournament, amassing 217 runs in four innings at an average of 72.33, including a century and a half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli continues to prove why he is one of the greatest ODI batters of all time, moving up to the fourth spot with 747 rating points in the latest ICC ODI rankings.

The Indian star’s rise follows his Player of the Match performance against Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final in Dubai.

Meanwhile, his teammate Shubman Gill remains on top with 791 rating points in the rankings, reaffirming India's dominance at the top.

Azmatullah Omarzai Becomes World No.1 All-Rounder

One of the biggest movers in the rankings was Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai, who has taken the cricketing world by storm. Following a stellar Champions Trophy campaign, Omarzai has risen to the No.1 all-rounder spot, dethroning his teammate Mohammad Nabi, who now sits in second place.

At just 24 years old, Omarzai delivered standout performances, including a maiden five-wicket haul against England and a crucial 67-run knock against Australia in a rain-affected match. He finished the tournament with 126 runs in three innings at a strike rate of over 104 and seven wickets at an average of 20.00, with best figures of 5/58. His career-best 296 rating points now put him at the top of the all-rounders' chart.

India’s Axar Patel also made significant gains, jumping 17 places to 13th, registering a career-high 194 rating points.

ODI Batting Rankings: Afghanistan's Rise and Veteran Dominance

Omarzai was also among the big gainers in the batting rankings, climbing 12 spots to 24th after his Champions Trophy heroics. His teammate Ibrahim Zadran made an even bigger leap, jumping 13 places to enter the top 10 at 10th place (676 rating points) after his breathtaking 177-run knock against England in Lahore.

Among other notable movers- Steve Smith rose six spots to 16th after his consistent showings, including a fifty against India.

Kane Williamson climbed eight places to 29th, thanks to his gutsy 81 against India in Dubai.

ODI Bowling Rankings: Matt Henry Breaks Into Top Three

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry has been rewarded for his impressive Champions Trophy run, moving up three spots to third (649 rating points). He now sits behind Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana (1st) and South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj (2nd).

India’s Mohammed Shami also made strides, climbing three places to 11th (609 rating points) after his resurgence in the Champions Trophy. Other bowlers who made big gains include- Marco Jansen (South Africa) – up nine spots to 18th and Jofra Archer (England) – up 13 spots to 19th.